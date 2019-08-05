ANDRITZ Launches New StrataPress™ SX Single-Seam Press Felt Technology

GRAZ, Austria/YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — August 5, 2019 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has launched its new-generation StrataPress™ SX felt with patented, integrated single-seam technology.

StrataPress SX is specifically engineered for the most demanding positions in paperboard/packaging, graphical, and pulp machines. Its patented, integrated seam ensures strength and durability while delivering rapid and safe installation.

It is specially designed with a game-changing combination of materials, base fabric structures and unique batt concepts that deliver the highest sheet quality, faster machine speeds, reduced energy consumption, and extended life potential.

“With StrataPress SX, for the first time in our industry, customers can now enjoy the convenience and safety of seam felts along with the superior machine performance previously only available from premium-class endless press felts,” said Bill Butterfield, executive vice president and chief technology officer at ANDRITZ Fabrics and Rolls. “And with its unique compressibility and nip dampening characteristics, StrataPress SX provides that superior dewatering performance even in the hardest press nip applications, and with reduced operating costs.”

STRATAPRESS SX – THREE PRODUCT CLASSES

As StrataPress SX technology is built utilizing three distinct warp systems, there is an exact product specification specially engineered to maximize machine performance for graphical, board and packaging, and pulp grades.

StrataPress SX is also available with ANDRITZ’s exclusive “QS” Quick Saturation technology. Hydrophilic components embedded in the base fabric structure ensure optimized water management to provide improved start-up behavior, enhanced profiles and better NIP dewatering over the entire service lifetime.

With the new StrataPress SX technology, ANDRITZ once again confirms its position as one of the global market leaders for the supply of innovative fabrics, press felts, and roll technology solutions.

Posted August 5, 2019

Source: ANDRITZ Group