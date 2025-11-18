Heritage Global Partners To Conduct Court-Ordered Auction Of $4M+ In Brand-New Maternity Apparel From Seraphine USA, Inc.

SAN DIEGO— November 12, 2025 —– Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. and a worldwide asset advisory and auction services, has been appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (Case No. 1:25-bk-11516) to conduct an auction of over $4 million in brand-new and returned inventory from Seraphine USA, Inc., the U.S. operations of the internationally recognized maternity apparel brand.

The Seraphine brand has gained global recognition for its contemporary maternity and nursing wear, with designs that have been worn by numerous public figures and widely featured in international media. The brand’s visibility and established reputation within the premium maternity segment contribute to the appeal of this inventory across resale and retail channels.

Auction Details:

Auction Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET

Auction Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET
Registration and Catalog: Interested parties can view the catalog, register and bid

Interested parties can view the catalog, register and bid Inspection: By appointment Only

“This sale represents a great opportunity for resellers, off-price retailers, and online sellers to bid on scores of new inventory in a high-demand category,” said David Barkoff, Senior Vice President at Heritage Global Partners. “With Seraphine’s established notoriety in the maternity sector and the quantity and quality of inventory up for grabs, we expect a strong turnout from buyers across the apparel and liquidation space.”

Inventory Highlights – New and Returned

Underwear & Hosiery

Activewear & Leisurewear

Dresses & Tops

Pants & Jumpsuits

Sweaters & Cardigans

Coats & Jackets

Skirts & Shorts

Accessories and more

All inventory is stored in a U.S. distribution center and available for release upon completion of the sale.

Posted: November 18, 2025

Source: HGP — A Subsidiary Of Heritage Global Inc.