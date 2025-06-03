Tiger Group And Asset Remarketing International Announce Major Cut And Sew, Textile-Embellishment Auction On June 10

AGUA PRIETA, Mexico — May 28, 2025 — Hundreds of lots of embroidery, screen printing, cut and sew, industrial washing and drying and related assets will go to auction on June 10 in a major textile-embellishment sale by Tiger Group and Asset Remarketing International.

The machinery and equipment (M&E) and inventory come from a 90,000-square-foot textile and apparel embellishment facility in Mexico’s northeastern Sonora state across from Douglas, Arizona, on the Mexico-U.S. border.

Additionally, Tiger consigned to the auction three 2021 M&R high-speed, direct-to-garment (DTG) POLARIS™ Stryker printing systems, as well as a 2021 M&R Sprint 3000 dryer—all located in the United States. Situated in North Carolina and Arizona, the Stryker systems include white print engines, pretreat engines, color print engines and scan flashers. The 20-ft. x 6-ft. Sprint dryer in Kentucky includes a special drone panel cleanout.

The timed, online auction closes on Tuesday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens Tuesday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

“This complete, high-capacity maquiladora is packed with M&E that is already triggering strong interest from cut-and-sew and textile-embellishment operations on both sides of the border,” said John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial. “It is a fantastic opportunity.”

The offer includes 175 industrial sewing machines by the likes of Juki, Jack, Maaxsew and Pegasus, as well as highly popular carousel screen printing machines such as the Sabre Workhorse, M&R Sportsman, M&R Alpha 8 and M&R Gauntlet. Twenty-five automatic screen-printing presses are available in the sale, including digital Kornit Avalanche HD6 printers.

The assets include needle positioners, auto sleeve hemmers, auto thread trimmers, needle machine control boxes, slitters, fabric inspection and spreading tables, webbing and textile cutting machines and cutting and straight knives. “It’s everything a cut-and-sewing operation would need for a new or expanded facility,” Coelho said.

Bidders will also find single- and multi-head embroidery machines, some of which are unused, from Tajima (TFMX-IIC1506) and CamFive EMB (oversized, 20 head).

Additional highlights of the sale include:

Screen printing and direct-to-garment equipment

modular gas dryers

laser printer for screenprint frames

direct laser image exposure unit

flash cures

quartz flash

RapidTag LP-1 automatic tag printer

textile spot cleaning guns

flood bars

brush supports

tunnel dryers

paddles

drying and screen developing systems from ROQ, Saati, Graphic Parts International (G.P.I.), Interchange Equipment Inc., Ranar Industries, A.S.P.E., Practix (OK-16CP)

Sign Display Cutter

Summa F Series F1612 Flatbed Cutter

Industrial washers and dryers

assets from Pellerin Milnor Corporation-Unimac, PMC, Consolidated Laundry Machinery, MSI

Apparel and blanks

tens of thousands of T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies, bikinis, bottle openers, cup holders, cardigans, both printed and blank

General plant support equipment

water heating systems, compressors, air dryers and transformers

The sale comes at a time when Tiger and its sale partners are increasingly assisting textile-embellishment and cut-and-sewing operators seeking secondary-market M&E, Coelho noted.

“The assets becoming available are extraordinary,” he said, adding that the digital, state-of-the-art U.S. equipment now included in the sale “can expand your capabilities dramatically and are highly coveted in the industry.”

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/complete-textile-apparel-embellishment-facility-in-mexico-maquiladora/

Inspections are available on Monday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com

Posted: June 3, 2025

Source: Tiger Group