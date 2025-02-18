Vivobarefoot Unveils ‘Unbound’: A Documentary Championing Women’s Footwear Liberation

LONDON — February 7, 2025 — Vivobarefoot, a pioneer in minimalist footwear, proudly announces the release of “Unbound,” a compelling short documentary that challenges conventional beliefs about women’s footwear and its impact on health. This initiative seeks to empower women to reclaim their natural strength and embrace the benefits of barefoot movement.

For centuries, societal norms have perpetuated the idea that “beauty is pain,” leading many women to endure discomfort from narrow, pointy, and heeled shoes. These footwear choices have often been linked to persistent foot problems and broader health issues. “Unbound” delves into this narrative, shedding light on the adverse effects of modern footwear and advocating for a return to natural foot movement.

The documentary is a collaboration with visionary filmmaker Becky Hutner, known for “Fashion Reimagined,” and Oscar-nominated producer Melissa Robledo of “Food, Inc.” It features insights from five women across diverse fields—including medicine, academia, sports, wellness, and indigenous culture—each sharing their holistic health journeys and perspectives on the importance of natural foot health.

“Unbound” is not just a film; it’s a movement encouraging women to question what’s ‘normal’ in footwear, reclaim their natural strength, and discover the joy of barefoot movement. By highlighting personal stories and expert opinions, the documentary aims to inspire a shift towards healthier footwear choices and overall well-being.

Vivobarefoot invites everyone to watch “Unbound” and join the conversation on women’s footwear liberation. The documentary is available for viewing on the Vivobarefoot website.

For more information, please visit Vivobarefoot Women’s Barefoot Liberation;

https://www.vivobarefoot.com/uk/womens-barefoot-liberation

Posted: February 18, 2025

