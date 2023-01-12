Bally Ribbon Mills To Highlight Performance Webbing Options At SHOT Show 2023

BALLY, Pa. — January 12, 2023 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces that it will showcase its high-quality, high-performance products at the SHOT Week Supplier Showcase to be held January 16-17, 2023 as part of SHOT Show.

Visit BRM at booth 51238 in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian Congress Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Subject matter experts will be on hand to highlight samples of industry-leading specialty binding tapes, 100% Berry-compliant polyester webbing, and new pistol belt/sling webbing to industry manufacturers attending SHOT Show. Visitors to the booth can also see samples of material BRM supplied for tie-downs and structural elements of both the deceleration and landing systems used in NASA’s mission to Mars. These materials are engineered to maintain the highest strength to weight ratio possible while also being resistant to extreme environmental conditions of space and Mars’s atmospheric conditions during entry. These same materials have also been utilized for specialty applications here on Earth.

Showcased at the booth will be representative samples of BRM’s highly abrasion resistant specialty binding tapes, ideal for edge binding on load bearing equipment and soft-sided backpacks and luggage. BRM’s materials offer consistent quality and width, optimizing the sewing fabrication process. They also enable significantly better throughput, making them a better overall value than lower quality tapes.

Also on display are samples of BRM’s superior 100% Berry Amendment-compliant polyester webbing, ideal for use by DOD contractors manufacturing aircraft seat belts, retractors, restraining harnesses, and tie-downs. BRM’s Berry-compliant webbing is a good choice for civilian agencies involved in U.S. military procurement activities. Webbing is available in a wide range of widths, from 1-inch to 6-inch and is offered in low minimum runs and custom dye colors.

The new pistol belt/sling webbing that will be showcased at the booth is available in small runs with customization of dye color, widths, and weave designs and patterns. BRM experts offer complete design and textile engineering services.

As BRM’s staff is back to 100% full employment, and post Covid supply chain problems are beginning to subside, BRM is beginning to replace depleted finished woven and dyed stock items. Visitors to the booth can consult with subject matter experts, who bring a wide breadth of design application and engineering knowledge and can leverage their experience to solve engineering challenges in woven tapes and webbing.

Posted: January 12, 2023

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)