ALLIED Feather + Down Collabs with Mitsui and Pertex, Introduces Down Capsule Collection

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — March 8, 2022 — ALLIED Feather + Down (AF+D), in collaboration with apparel and textile leaders Mitsui & Co. and Pertex, is proud to announce the US drop of their first ever down jacket capsule collection.

Originally released exclusively to the Japanese market, these jackets blur the line between outdoor performance and fashion-forward aesthetics, bringing together ethically-sourced down from ALLIED, industry-leading down garment manufacturing from Mitsui, and the finest downproof textiles from Pertex.

“We often thought it would be interesting to see what we could accomplish from a product perspective with our knowledge of materials, incredible partner relationships and intimate awareness of the trends of both the new outdoor and fashion industries,” said Matthew Betcher, Creative and Marketing director for ALLIED. “Coming together with Mitsui for manufacturing and Pertex for industry-leading textiles, it was, in our eyes, a potential dream team that could produce a “no holds barred” capsule collection of products unparalleled for performance, fashion and sustainability.”

This collection of four jackets will be available online in the US at alliedfeatherdown-product.com, with a very limited number of pieces available through ALLIED’s Zero Degrees North, a design and creative inspiration lab (zeronrth.com) launching on 3/7.

Mitsui of Japan produces some of the highest quality and most innovative down garments for large fashion houses, independent avant garde designers, and global outdoor brands. Building a design team and utilizing their impeccable manufacturing lends this collection a level of design and innovation that marries nicely with innovative fabrics and the best down insulation in the world.

Pertex has long been a leader in innovative downproof textiles, and working with Pertex has allowed ALLIED to use fabrics that blur the line between fashion and technical. This collection performs as well as any down outerwear with a look, drape, and feel that is akin to high fashion.

“Mitsui is an incredible manufacturer of some of the most inventive and luxe technical outerwear available and Pertex is one of the most innovative textile companies we have worked with,” says Daniel Uretsky, President of ALLIED Feather + Down. “Coming together with these amazing companies provides a synergy unique to the apparel industry and we’re proud to see the product reflect that. We’re looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries in this small collection and offering regular drops in not only Japan, but North America and Europe as well.”

Japanese culture has long embraced the collision of urban and outdoor style and these four jackets each embrace this sensibility and aesthetic, making Japan the perfect home for the collection. Mitsui helped to bring in a young creative Japanese design team who all have history working with some of the most creative fashion, streetwear and technical collections. .

“We have not only been looking to Japan as an important market for us, but also for a tremendous amount of inspiration. Building a design team with the avant garde aesthetic Japanese high fashion has become known for was the perfect fit to bring all partners together and create something that will resonate beyond the Japanese domestic market, and hopefully act as a beacon for what technical apparel can become in the North American and European markets,” continued Betcher.

With a strategy of periodic apparel releases, the ALLIED collection is meant to be timeless yet relevant to current trends. The collection will continue to expand and contract throughout the fall and winter months as new products are built.

The AF+D collection can currently be found in better retailers throughout Japan, including Beauty & Youth and Barney’s New York. Follow Zero Degrees North (@ZeroNRTH) on Instagram for more details on exactly when and where these products will be available for purchase in North America, starting this month.

For the first drop in 2022, four different jackets will be available:

The Flameproof Down Coat is built to withstand the harshest environments, from alpine mountain tops to frigid urban explorations. Featuring a near bomb-proof shell and filled with ALLIED’s RENU:700, a 700 fill power performance recycled down, this jacket looks good at the end of times. And if it gets a little warm, interior shoulder straps make it both easy and stylish to wear on and off. For more information on the down, please go to trackmydown.com and enter lot number 1327L21F1197.

The UL Bulky Down Jacket blends lightweight pertex textiles with overfilled baffles of 850 fill power Grey Goose ALLIED Down, producing unparalleled warmth while remaining light. The cut of the jacket is both a nod to the down parkas of the past while presented through a fashion-forward lens. This jacket can quite literally go from the streets of Paris to the top of Mont Blanc. For more information on the down, please go to trackmydown.com and enter lot number 1327L21F1199.

The Reversible Down Cardigan features a lightweight Pertex fabric on one side and an innovative down-proof polartec fleece on the other. With a distinct Japanese fit, this piece can be found on the streets of Tokyo and on the backs of streetwear-driven influencers. It features ALLIED’s RENU:700, a 700 fill power performance recycled down. For more information on the down, please go to trackmydown.com and enter lot number 1327L21F1197.

The Weatherproof Coat consists of a Pertex 3L outer shell and extremely lightweight removable down jacket liner featuring ALLIED’s RENU:700, a 700 fill power performance recycled down. Able to be worn three different ways, this is the must-have piece for the traveler as it packs minimally and still provides protection and warmth from a wide range of weather conditions. For more information on the down, please go to trackmydown.com and enter lot number 1327L21F1197.

Posted March 8, 2022

Source: ALLIED Feather + Down