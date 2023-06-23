BB Engineering Presents Novelties And Records New Order Intakes

REMSCHEID, Germany — June 23, 2023 — For the first time, BB Engineering (Germany) was an official sub- exhibitor of its parent company Oerlikon at ITMA Milan – and with success. In addition to man-made fibre spinning (VarioFil® compact spinning line) and fibre-to-fibre recycling (VacuFil® recycling tech- nology), the company focused on introducing its new JeTex® air- texturizing system and left the fair with a pleasing volume of orders.

Innovations in air-texturizing, spinning and recycling

With the JeTex® air-texturizing system, BBE is expanding its prod- uct portfolio in order to be able to offer existing spinning customers in particular, but also new customers, a finishing technology as well. It is a production line for high-quality air-texturized yarn (ATY). It combines an innovative texturing system developed by BB Engi- neering as key component with state-of-the-art components by Oerlikon Barmag to ensure fast production speed, the desired ef- fects, and the quality of your product. At ITMA, JeTex® air- texturizing had its market launch. It was impressively demonstrated in the ‘Experience Center’ of the Oerlikon stand, which the visitors gladly took advantage of.

Regarding the proven and popular VarioFil® compact spinning line for synthetic fibres, BB Engineering also brought some innovations to ITMA. Higher production capacities per spinning position and improved spin pack lifetime form a new machine generation with increased productivity. The customers’ interest in this was already high in the run-up to the fair and could finally be converted into high order intakes here.

The VacuFil® PET recycling system was launched at ITMA 2019 in Barcelona. Over the last four years, BB Engineering has been work- ing on further development and this time presented its solution for waste-free production of filament yarns. The patented liquid-state polycondensation (LSP) unit Visco+ for viscosity adjustment and control as key component was the main focus and attracted great interest.

High visitor interest and order intake

In general, BB Engineering assesses the ITMA as very positive and full of opportunities. According to company, the number of visitors and the interest in the topics of synthetic fibre spinning, fibre-to- fibre recycling and air-texturizing were continuously high. In addition to many discussions with existing customers and interested parties the medium-sized company recorded a level of incoming orders like never before.

Posted: June 23, 2023

Source: BB Engineering GmbH