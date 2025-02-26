Fibroline & Navis TubeTex Open State-Of-The-Art Innovation Lab

Fibroline USA Innovation Lab introduces cutting-edge dry powder impregnation technology to North American market.

By Jim Kaufmann, Contributing Editor

An advanced dry impregnation processing technology was formally introduced into the North American markets with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Navis TubeTex in Lexington, N.C., The event marked the grand opening of the Fibroline USA Innovation Lab, which is the result of a strategic partnership between France-based Fibroline and finishing machinery manufacturer Navis TubeTex.

The new state-of-the-art innovation center showcases Fibroline’s cutting-edge technologies, and provides access for potential customers to conduct scalable trials for existing and developing applications in a wide array of market segments. According to Jerome Ville, Fibroline’s CEO, “This partnership with Navis Tube-Tex and the opening of this Innovation Center will help us to more effectively introduce and promote our unique technology’s capabilities to the North American markets.”

A Partnership In The Making

Fibroline was founded in 2003 focused on developing and engineering solutions for the global textile industry. The company owns more than 50 technology and application patents. Its dry powder impregnation technology evolved from these efforts, and since 2016, Fibroline has focused on creating strongly diversified, technology-driven applications.

It has a research and development facility in France, which includes pilot lines for sampling and prototyping units for larger scale evaluations. Fibroline’s flexible business model focuses on developing performance-based applications and technologies that may be patented and subsequently licensed to interested companies on a royalty basis. The company employs manufacturing partners to produce full turnkey solutions in Europe, and now, given the partnership with Navis TubeTex, in North America as well.

In early 2024, Navis TubeTex entered into a manufacturing partnership with Fibroline after it was introduced to the Fibroline technology by Dr. Sanjay Patel, an advanced materials and process expert who consults for Navis TubeTex.

“I just felt this would be a good opportunity to introduce Fibroline’s technology to North America and open up new markets,” offered Dr. Patel. William Motchar, president and CEO of Navis TubeTex, saw the possibilities and extended an invitation to Fibroline to establish the Innovation Lab at the Navis TubeTex facility in Lexington.

“We anticipate the innovation center will become a hub for collaboration and ingenuity where we can assist our customers to explore, test and foster creative solutions to meet ever evolving market demands,” Motchar said.

The new innovation lab resides in an 800-square-foot segment of the Navis TubeTex building with room to expand, where the company will also effectively manufacture and sell the Fibroline inspired equipment to North America customers. In addition, Navis TubeTex will provide machine engineering expertise as well as installation and after sales services.

The Technology

Fibroline’s eco-friendly in-line technology is identified as a dry impregnation process, but the flexibility of the line along with its system of modular pieces that can be switched in or out depending on needs, offer up greater possibilities for both flexible and ridged composite materials. The best way to view this technology from a textile perspective is as a methodology to provide value-added performance attributes to potentially any textile material type to meet a wide selection of application needs.

In general terms, the dry impregnation begins with a powder “chemistry” that can be one specific powder, or possibly a mix of different chemistries related to the intended application. The powder chemistry is distributed onto the surface of the material to be impregnated using conventional powder processing means. As the powder-coated material passes through the machine, electrodes positioned above and below create alternating electric fields that evenly position the powder throughout the thickness of the material while fixing it to the fibers.

One limitation of this technology is that carbon fiber and other conductive materials cannot be treated because of the electric fields employed during the process. However, most any other man-made or natural material may be processed using the Fibroline technology.

It should also be noted that by controlling the current, dwell time and other machine settings, a gradient distribution of the powder may be made. For example, powder can be applied just on the surface of the material or located at specific levels throughout the thickness, including covering all fibers through the thickness. This technique allows for many unique possibilities in the impregnated structure, including surface treatments, fully encapsulated fibers, partially coated layers, thru the thickness powder coatings, consolidated thermoplastic composites, both flexible and rigid composites, to name just some of the possible configurations.

Low Energy, Solvent Free Processing

According to Fibroline, energy consumption during processing is very low compared to traditional systems. There is no rise in the temperature of the material during the impregnation process. In addition, there is no residual build-up of static electricity in the material at the end of the impregnation treatment, which makes it possible to process heat-sensitive chemistries. Also, Fibroline’s process does not require the use of any consumables. The impregnated material can then be fully cured separately or in-line using heat and pressure or whatever other means the application may require.

This process does not require the use of solvents or any drying steps, and therefore the types of powders employed have very few limits. Thermoplastics, thermosets, medical additives, flame retardants, absorbents, and numerous other types of chemistries can be utilized. It’s possible to process powders from 5 microns to 500 microns in size. Single or multiple chemistries can be applied during the same process. Theoretically, any powder or combination of powders can be applied. For example, a medical powder — a vitamin or pharmaceutical perhaps — could be combined with a biodegradable binder to create a time release platform or other chemistries. Colors may be employed together to produce multiple characteristics on the same material. Of course, there are sure to be limitations, but untold possibilities exist with this type of technology.

A variety of “porous structures” can be processed using the Fibroline dry impregnation process. These include nonwovens and foams along with most variations of woven and knit textiles as well as technical yarns, fiber roving, tapes, and assorted composite materials.

There currently are three different impregnation technologies to choose from depending on the intended applications. The “D-Preg” technology is more of a traditional inline process intended for large industrial applications. The “S-Preg” technology is designed for applications requiring lower powder content and a high level of accuracy in powder distribution. The “Y-Preg” system has been developed specifically for processing yarn and unidirectional tapes and does allow for the processing of multiple bobbins in parallel.

The equipment installed at the Navis TubeTex innovation lab is in concert with the D-Preg technology, but downscaled and designed primarily for technology demonstrations.

Product and application development, chemistries evaluations, proof of concept or feasibility trials are also within the capabilities of this equipment. Larger product development and pilot validation trials can be performed at Fibroline’s R&D facility in France.

The Markets And Applications

As suggested previously, the number of existing and potential applications for this technology is truly mind-boggling. During an introductory presentation and tour of the new innovation center, a variety of products and possibilities were discussed. Dr. Sofien Bouzouita, Fibroline’s Innovation manager highlighted examples of current applications including Ethizia™, a hemostatic sealing patch from Johnson and Johnson; wound dressings from Smith and Nephew; technology licensed to Depestele, Europe’s leading flax producer, for unidirectional tapes made from flax fiber; and automotive headliner technology licensed to foam manufacturer Howa Tramico that will be available in 2026.

Other applications in development with partners include rubber reinforcements to improve tire manufacturing and longevity, active air and water filtration systems, as well as active filtration systems designed for protection against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear malicious-use agents. In addition, flame retardancy, thermal insulation and composites markets continue to find opportunities for this technology, not to mention all the others yet to be discovered.

Ultimately, given the nearly end-less combinations of chemistries, substrates or materials impregnated, and the modular combinations of the processing technology, the beauty of this system is truly in the eyes and creative minds of its beholder. The employees and consultants at both Navis TubeTex and Fibroline are certainly willing and able to initiate the various conversations necessary to validate this technology and the numerous technologies that may follow. Here’s to its bright future!

