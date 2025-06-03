Growing With A Vision: BRÜCKNER Opens Branch Office In India

LEONBERG, Germany — June 3, 2025 — The worldwide textile machinery manufacturer BRÜCKNER is opening its own subsidiary in India on June 1st, 2025. With this strategic step, the German family-owned company further strengthens its global presence and expands into the Indian market, which is so important for the textile industry.

Since 2007 BRÜCKNER has been represented in India by Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Ltd, formerly VOLTAS. With the outstanding expertise and support of Universal over the years, the BRÜCKNER brand has been firmly established and the Indian customer base was expanded considera-bly.

“We could not have imagined a better partner in the Indian market and are very grateful to Universal for their support and constant guidance over nearly 20 successful years,” says Regina Brückner, owner and CEO of the Brückner Group. “India is a key market for the textile industry and offers many oppor-tunities for us, firstly due to the growing local demand for textiles and secondly due to the enormous potential for innovation. The new branch enables us to be even closer to our customers,” continues Regina Brückner.

After the many sales successes in India in recent years, the move to set up an own branch was only a matter of time and a logical consequence. Brückner Textile India Private Limited is looking forward to the coming years with its customers in India.

Posted: June 3, 2025

Source: Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG