Komar To Open Georgia Operation

Global apparel company Komar Brands — a producer of sleepwear, intimates, kids apparel and layering apparel brands for a portfolio of owned, licensed and private-label brands — has announced plans for a new manufacturing and distribution center in Bryan County, Ga. The $87 million investment, located at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site — will create 294 jobs. The GRAD site has met certain certification requirements through the Georgia Department of Economic Development in a proactive program to help catalyze economic growth and industrial development.

November/December 2022