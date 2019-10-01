Textile WorldBreaking News RISE® – Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference October 1, 2019 1 of 74 INDA President Dave Rousse welcomed attendees to the ninth edition of the RISE™ - Research, Innovation and Science for Engineered Fabrics conference Rousse Andrea Ferris kicked off the conference as the first speaker. Ferris is CEO of Intrinsic Advanced Materials, a joint venture with Parkdale Advanced Materials. The company’s CiClo technology allows polyester to biodegrade in marine environments, wastewater treatment plants and landfill conditions at rates similar to natural fibers like wool. Ferris (left) and Dr. Sudeep Motopalli Rao, chief scientist at Intrinsic Textiles Group, CiClO Technology Teresa Clark, vice president, product development and sustainability, presented a talk titled, "Demystifying Biodegradation and the Circular Economy of Nonwoven Synthetic Materials." Clark Brett Watkins, business innovations - Americas, Sukano Polymers Corp. Watkins presentation was called "Adding Value and Circularity to Nonwovens through Masterbatch Additives." Dr. Susan Selke, director & professor, Michigan State University - School of Packaging "Biodegradation-Promoting Additives for Plastics – Questions You Should Ask," was the topic for Dr. Selke's talk Sandi Childs, Film And Flexible Programs director, Association Of Plastics Recyclers (APR) Childs presentation was entitled "Maximizing the Molecule: Why Recycling Plastic is the Best Option." Dr. Isao Noda, chief science officer, Senior VP of Innovation, Danimer Scientific, introduced the attendees to "Nodax™ PHA Copolymers" Dr. Noda Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor, And Executive Director, North Carolina State University, The Nonwovens Institute Dr. Pourdeyhimi examined "New & Novel Environmentally Friendly Fibers and Polymers – What’s Available Now and What’s Under Development?" Dr. Richard Venditti, professor, NC State University - Department of Forest Materials Dr. Venditti focused on "Microfibers from Laundering and Their Fate in Aquatic Environments." Vanessa Mason, senior vice president Of Engineering, PrimaLoft Inc. Mason discussed her company's biodegradeable man-made fiber in her presentation: "The First 100% Recycled, Biodegradable Performance Synthetic Fiber for Textile Applications." Thomas Carlyle, global project manager - Special Projects, Lenzing Fibers Inc. Carlyle's talk was titled "Innovation Using the Natural Circularity of Cellulose to Reduce the Impact of Single Use Plastics." Sai Aditya Pradeep, graduate student, Clemson University Pradeep looked at composite applicaitons in his presentation entitled, "Thermoplastic Based Nonwoven Composites – The New Promising Lightweight Materials for Automotive Structures." Dr. Soeren Butz, Head Of Technical Service-Textile, Synthomer Deutschland GmbH