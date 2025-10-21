Sedo Treepoint Introduces New Textile Automation Solutions At ITMA ASIA 2025 In Singapore

MENGERSKIRCHEN, Germany — September 17, 2025 — At ITMA ASIA 2025 in Hall 8, Booth B410, Sedo Treepoint will showcase its latest innovations in textile automation and digitalization.

Embracing the theme “Textile solutions together,” Sedo Treepoint, together with its Vandewiele Group partners, will present solutions designed to increase efficiency, quality and sustainability in textile production.

Product highlight: the new Sedomat 6010 Controller

At their booth Sedo Treepoint will display the new Sedomat 6010 controller, a cost- effective yet powerful addition to the successful current Sedomat 6000/8000 Series. Compact, modular and designed for seamless integration, the new Series brings premium automation capabilities to a wider range of applications

Digital connectivity with MES and web-based solutions

Besides hardware, Sedo Treepoint will present its MES expert systems SedoMaster, SedoExpert and EnergyMaster, enabling real-time data exchange, centralized planning and connectivity across machines, ERP systems and chemical dosing units. Key features such as automatic production planning (APS) and process-wide optimizations help enhance efficiency and overall production performance.

With Connect, Sedo Treepoint introduces a new cloud-based solution for the entire textile industry. Designed to go beyond dyeing and finishing, Connect enables manufacturers across all textile sectors to benefit from centralized data access, real- time insights and scalable digital infrastructure without heavy upfront investment. Alongside this, ColorMasterConnect will be presented as a web-based application. It provides intuitive, device-independent tools for color management, ensuring flexible, agile and accurate processes in production.

Innovation with purpose

“Automation and AI are powerful when combined with human expertise,” says Werner Volkaert, CEO of Sedo Treepoint. That’s why Sedo Treepoints solutions are designed to combine intelligent automation with deep industry expertise, delivering real value where it matters most. Helping manufacturers this way using resources efficiently, safely and consistently, is the main impact for ensuring higher quality, shorter lead times and long- term competitiveness.

Discover the future of textile automation

Visit Sedo Treepoint and their partner Smart Indigo at Hall 8, Booth B410, to experience the Sedomat 6010 Controller and new solutions like Connect and ColorMasterConnect. Discover how these innovations help textile manufacturers optimize production, reduce lead times and achieve consistent, high-quality results.

For more information please contact: sedo@sedo-treepoint.com

Source: Sedo Treepoint