MEL Composites Enhances Production Efficiency For ARESA Shipyards With Advanced Composite Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain — October 7, 2025 — MEL Composites, a Spain-based provider of integrated composite solutions, has successfully expanded its long-term collaboration with ARESA Shipyards by delivering comprehensive materials and technical support for a series of four commercial fishing vessels.

The latest project showcases MEL Composites’ ability to optimize production workflows through specialized engineering services and pre-processed structural components. Taking responsibility for mold preparation and consulting on the engineering and design for the main deck, upper deck and structural hull & deck bulkheads, MEL enabled ARESA to reduce build time by approximately 15 percent and significantly improve production efficiency.

“Our approach goes beyond simply supplying materials,” explains Eduardo Galofre, CEO at MEL Composites. “We leverage decades of composite expertise to provide complete solutions that address the technical and production challenges our clients face. With ARESA, we’ve created a workflow that allows their team to focus on hull construction, whilst we optimise and manage the build of the complex internal structures.”

Technical Innovation Drives Manufacturing Efficiency

The fishing vessels feature glass fibre sandwich bulkheads manufactured using vacuum infusion with MEL Composites’ proprietary Aircell HR80 PVC core, which was precision-cut using CNC technology to integrate all necessary reinforcements into a single infusion process. The company’s technical team specified grooved foam core that eliminated the need for mesh vacuum consumables, reducing material waste and processing time.

MEL Composites partnered with Fibervent for the composite manufacturing, with all components carefully engineered with transverse and longitudinal support beams included as part of the single-shot resin infusion process. This coordinated approach allowed internal structures to be produced off-site and delivered just-in-time for integration into the hulls, optimizing ARESA’s production schedule.

The collaboration follows MEL’s successful work on ARESA’s new Black Falcon V2.0, a 15.2-meter high-speed interceptor vessel capable of exceeding 65 knots with its four 450 hp Yamaha engines. For this project, MEL provided a complete package of infusion support, kitted materials, and consumables.

As a comprehensive composite solutions provider, MEL Composites supplies the full range of materials required for advanced marine applications, including resins, reinforcements, foam cores, consumables, tools, and equipment. This single-source approach simplifies procurement, ensures material compatibility, and provides clients with a single point of contact for technical support.

The company’s expanded in-house production capability for pre-processed structural cores and kit manufacturing offers marine manufacturers significant advantages in terms of build efficiency and material optimization.

Posted: October 7, 2025

Source: MEL Composites