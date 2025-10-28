Lenze Presents Innovative Solutions For The Modernization Of Textile Machines At ITMA Asia 2025

SINGAPORE / AERZEN, Germany — October 28, 2025 — Lenze, the drive and automation specialist, will be presenting innovative solutions for the modernization of textile machines at ITMA Asia 2025 in Singapore (28-31 October, Hall 7, Stand B201). The focus will be on energy-efficient drive packages, modular machine concepts and scalable software solutions.

Innovations for sustainable textile production: Lenze presents the IE5/IE6 motor drive system at ITMA Asia

The demands for sustainability in the industry are increasing rapidly. Particularly for new systems and modernizations, the focus is shifting to reducing grid connection power and operating costs. Lenze is meeting this global demand with a solution that sets standards: The Motor Drive System IE5/IE6. With efficiency classes up to IE6 and a sensorless control concept, Lenze offers a technology that can be used internationally. The combination of high energy efficiency, simple integration and robust performance makes the system the ideal choice for machine builders and end customers looking for eligible solutions to sustainably reduce their energy costs and CO₂ emissions. Lenze will be presenting this solution at the world’s largest trade fair for textile and clothing technology, ITMA Asia (October 28-31, 2025 in Singapore), in Hall 7, Stand B201.

With innovative drive technology, Lenze is setting new standards in sensorless control of industrial applications. The open-loop control of the IE5/IE6 motors offers a highly efficient solution for applications that rely on high precision. Thanks to a starting torque of up to 300 % from 0 rpm and high-resolution rotor position detection, the motors enable exact torque control without

additional hardware. The technology reduces motor losses by over 60 % compared to IE2/IE3 and at the same time cuts system costs by up to 50 %. The open-loop concept is particularly impressive in dynamic applications such as textile machines thanks to its energy efficiency, robustness and ease of integration.

Impressive performance: 300 percent starting torque (overload torque)

The IE5/IE6 motor drive system enables an overload torque of up to 300% directly from standstill. Starting at full load is reliable and completely without motor feedback – a powerful combination of efficiency and simplicity. This means that the system can be designed more precisely for continuous operation, as it is not oversized, and then delivers the required power immediately.

Lenze offers the new m550 synchronous motor in outputs of 0.25 – 11 kilowatts (kW) and m650 for dynamic applications in 0.75 – 22 kW. Both can be seamlessly combined with gearboxes from the Lenze modular system. Helical, angular or bevel gearboxes are available for a wide range of requirements.

Sensorless and safe

Thanks to the precise control of the m550/m650 synchronous motor, encoderless positioning is possible with the i550. The integrated safety functions such as Safe Torque Off (STO) ensure machine and personal protection. In future, the system will be supplemented with additional encoderless safety functions such as Safe Limited Speed (SLS).

Energy efficiency and transparency included

The solution’s integrated energy recovery system automatically feeds excess energy back into the mains – without any additional hardware. Machine operators also receive high-quality information from the machine sensors via the IO-Link interface and benefit from increased system transparency.

Efficiency meets scalability

The IE5/IE6 motor drive system meets all current and future energy efficiency standards and offers an excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to the innovative control process, many applications for which servo systems are traditionally used can be solved without external feedback, such as goods transport in the finishing area. This makes the system particularly robust, low-maintenance and cost-efficient – ideal for the requirements of the textile industry.

“Our functional model with two stylized machine elements demonstrates this extremely impressively and dynamically using movement tasks in the area of speed synchronization and positioning,” says Klaus Dierkes. The combination consists of the m550/m650 motors, the g500 gearboxes and the current i550 and i650 inverter generation. The first synchronous motor that is as easy to use as an asynchronous motor.

Future-proof modernization for textile machines – i950 servo drive enables simplified replacement without controller adaptation

The focus will be on the i950 servo drive, which enables a simplified and cost-efficient replacement of 9300 series devices – without interfering with the existing control system.

Lenze thus offers machine operators worldwide a future-proof and economical option for extending the service life of their systems.

Simplified replacement, minimal downtime

The i950 is compact, smart and can be integrated immediately. Thanks to identical Profibus, motor and mains interfaces as well as a compatibility switch, the i950 can fully replicate the behavior of the 9300 servo drive. The PLC software remains unchanged, only the application is transferred and adapted. “Whether replacing a single device or a complete migration project – with the i950, we offer our customers maximum flexibility and investment security,” says Daniel Repp, Product Manager Motion Control at the Lenze Group.

The i950 offers a more compact design than the 9300 servo drive with the same performance and impresses with its lower power loss. Its higher efficiency reduces both energy consumption and heat dissipation in the control cabinet. In addition, the i950 enables future-proof upgrades, for example through motor monitoring via motor currents. This leads to cost-efficient retrofitting and higher system availability.

Global support for OEMs and end customers

Lenze supports OEMs and end customers with customized replacement and migration packages, local support and a global partner network. A worldwide service network ensures that servo drives can be replaced quickly and reliably anywhere in the world. This is particularly relevant for the textile industry because it gives customers, who are spread all over the world, the certainty that they will receive all-round support from Lenze Service or our service partners. “Our customers benefit from short response times, high availability and comprehensive support – from planning to commissioning,” Repp continues.

Live at the trade fair: Migration made easy

At ITMA Asia, visitors can find out how easy it is to convert from the 9300 servo drive to the i950, even with an existing Profibus connection. A step-by- step animation shows the conversion and compatibility settings. This makes modernization for existing systems child’s play.

Modular machine concepts with Lenze FAST Application Software and PLC Designer

Modular machine concepts are becoming increasingly important in textile machinery manufacturing. They enable customized, scalable solutions for different applications and offer advantages in terms of flexibility, efficiency and future-proofing.

The Lenze FAST Framework and PLC Designer 4.0 enable the flexible configuration of machine variants – regardless of the hardware used. This shortens the time-to-market and reduces sources of error in the engineering process.

Increasing efficiency and productivity through automation and digitalization is one of the biggest challenges for companies in the textile industry. Customers need solutions that not only reduce energy consumption and costs, but also respond flexibly to individual requirements and enable seamless integration into existing systems. As a technology leader in the field of motion control for finishing and spinning machines, Lenze is driving innovation.

Open interfaces for seamless integration

Lenze’s automation systems have open interfaces that enable easy integration into OEM ecosystems and the integration of third-party components. End-to- end data access from the drive to the cloud creates transparency and opens up new possibilities for digital services.

Efficient configuration without programming knowledge: More flexibility and shorter time-to-market

The simple adaptation of machine configurations without in-depth programming knowledge accelerates market launch, minimizes sources of error and enables flexible price-performance models. Targeted quotation creation also opens up new potential in sales. Thanks to intuitive configuration options, there is no need to involve specialized software developers. This significantly shortens the time-to-market and reduces the risk of errors in the development process. Adjustments to the machine configuration can be made flexibly and at a later date in order to optimally meet individual customer requirements and ensure an attractive price-performance ratio.

PLC Designer 4.0 makes it possible to create modular software. First, a standard program is created, on the basis of which machine variants can then be derived through configuration. Programming is carried out using function definitions. The hardware selection is independent of this and only becomes relevant at a later stage.

The FAST Framework offers a toolset for programming modular software with automatic error and interface management. The configuration of the individual machine can be derived by selecting the options of the chosen configuration. Customers can select the hardware independently of this, so that a servo system or an open IE5/IE6 package is used, for example, depending on the application requirements.

End-to-end automation platforms with modular software and scalable hardware enable precise control and modification of processes such as yarn spinning, winding, printing or washing in the textile sector. The integration of servo systems, distributed controllers and modular I/O islands ensures high flexibility and productivity.

Posted: October 28, 2025

Source: Lenze SE