KARL MAYER Participates In A German Delegation’s Trip To Initiate Business With Textile Machinery In Egypt

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — September 15, 2025 — To promote cooperation with Egyptian companies, 18 top players from the German textile machinery industry are travelling to Cairo and Alexandria for business meetings. The sessions will take place on 22nd September in Cairo and 24th September in Alexandria, and will each include a large symposium, networking opportunities during individual B2B meetings, and visits to multi-stage textile manufacturers.

The trip is being organised by the consultancy firm SBS Systems for Business Solutions and the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Egypt, in close cooperation with the VDMA, whose member companies are providing the delegation participants, including KARL MAYER.

The renowned manufacturer of warp knitting machines and warp preparation equipment is presenting itself on the trip as a partner that takes care of all its customers’ business needs.

“Our presentation and discussions are not just about the machine and the products that can be achieved, but its all the all-round package we can bring, from after sales care solutions, to customer support, training, and help with development. It’s important that we discuss the whole KARL MAYER story and what we bring to the customer,” says KARL MAYER sales representative Adam Stevenson.

Egypt is a very exciting market and a source of hope for KARL MAYER. Chinese and Turkish textile companies are relocating their production capacities to Egypt or opening new production facilities there. The country is at the dawn of a new era, with high demand and a palpable spirit of optimism. Adam Stevenson is looking forward to meeting new customers and to meeting companies that want to enter the knitting sector.

Posted: September 15, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER