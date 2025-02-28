KARL MAYER : PRODYE® Keeps On Going Successfully In The Denim Market

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — February 28, 2025 — KARL MAYER is expanding its position in the denim market with a double success. The innovative manufacturer of indigo dyeing machines was able to place two important orders in Turkey and Egypt at the beginning of the year, thereby consolidating existing partnerships and gaining a new customer. The orders were booked in January and delivery is scheduled for the second half of the year.

“We are delighted that denim manufacturers have confidence in us despite the multiple global crises and are working with us to modernize and expand their capacities. The repeat success in the Egyptian market is particularly important for us. Our intensive work in this up-and-coming denim country has paid off,” says Dieter Gager, Sales Manager of the KARL MAYER Warp Preparation business unit.

Building on successes with the PRODYE®-S

A PRODYE®-S was ordered in Egypt. The machine for slasher dyeing is going to a fully integrated denim manufacturer that serves the entire product range in this area and is modernizing its capacities with the follow-up order. Due to his positive experience with the machine from a previous project, he once again decided in favor of KARL MAYER’s offer.

The PRODYE®-S convinces with clear efficiency and sustainability advantages. Thanks to the special design of its dyeing vat, the innovative machine achieves deeper indigo shades than conventional counterparts on the market, needs only eight dyeing boxes and therefore requires significantly less total volume of the dye bath. An indigo circulation system with a high flow rate, low speed and closed vat design also enables savings of up to 20 % in hydro and caustic soda. In addition, the yarn tension is perfectly controlled throughout the entire process for high weaving efficiency.

Dieter Gager is optimistic that this performance will lead to further investment in Egypt, as the country is seen as a beacon of hope for the denim industry. Egypt has been known for its long-staple cotton for many years. Now it is offering favorable conditions for the entire production chain. Companies that settle in Egypt’s designated free zones benefit from special concessions, for example in terms of taxation, and there are special export advantages. The country also offers short transit times to the USA and the EU. An infrastructure expansion program in Egypt is also shortening domestic transport times.

Gain a new customer with the PRODYE®-R

A PRODYE®-R will be delivered to Turkey to equip a new customer. The investment is part of a project with which the Turkish denim manufacturer wants to make its production more lucrative. In addition to the actual dyeing technology, it has also ordered all machines and equipment needed for rope dyeing from KARL MAYER. The full one-stop package consists of various creels, the BALL WARPER, the LONG CHAIN BEAMER and the PROSIZE yarn sizing machine.

Thanks to its innovative solutions for dyeing and sizing, KARL MAYER has established a strong position in the Turkish market over the last seven years. Thanks to an intelligent sizing box concept, the PROSIZE ensures optimum sizing application and highest cover factor. In addition, less size add-on is required – a saving of up to 10% can be achieved here – and the yarn is wound extremely gently onto the warp beams. The latest new developments such as CASCADE offer even more benefits. The pioneering steam and condensation system uses up to 7% less steam during the drying process and therefore scores equally well in terms of environmental protection and production costs.

The BALL WARPER convinces with its controlled, tension-controlled, careful and extremely precise operation.

The LONG CHAIN BEAMER scores with its reliable process control, simple operation, perfectly cylindrical beam winding and flexibility. An integrated, reverse-driven compensator also enables the operating status during rope feeding to be changed at constant rope tension levels.

The PRODYE®-R offers similar benefits to slasher dyeing. The dyeing vat for rope dyeing also enables deeper indigo shades with fewer – in this case nine – dyeing boxes and a 20 % saving in hydro and caustic soda. The rebeaming step is also extremely efficient. Thanks to perfect tension control throughout the entire process and a programmable coiler, an output increase of 10 to 20 % is possible.

In addition to sophisticated technical solutions, KARL MAYER offers its customers expertise and support for their projects. In its Research & Development Centre for denim in Rotal, they can carry out tests, develop ideas and exchange opinions with the company’s experienced specialists.

Posted: February 28, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER