Archroma Launches Super Systems+: End-To-End Solutions For Economic And Environmental Sustainability In Textile Manufacturing

PRATTELN, Switzerland — February 14, 2024 — Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, today introduced Super Systems+. These powerful end-to-end systems combine fiber-specific processing solutions and intelligent effects to help textile and apparel brands, retailers and mills positively impact their economic and environmental sustainability.

“The textile industry is being confronted with critical industry shifts, like resource savings and circularity, and the need for brands to find a new way to bring their products to life while remaining competitive and maintaining article aesthetics and functional performance,” Dhirendra Gautam, Vice President Product Marketing and Strategy, Archroma Textile Effects said. “Super Systems+ represents a major milestone, drawing on the industry’s most extensive product portfolio as well as our most innovative tools and programs. It reflects our ‘Planet Conscious+’ vision of delivering a deeper commitment to innovation and partnership for the textile industry. With a sharper focus on consumers and the environment, we want to deliver a more sustainable ecosystem.”

Archroma’s Super Systems+ suite encompass wet processing solutions that deliver measurable environmental impact; durable colors and functional effects that add value and longevity to the end product; and technologies that eliminate harmful or regulated substances. It will allow brands and mills to achieve their desired level of sustainability through measurable resource savings and cleaner chemistries. (Please refer to the Impact Matrix, below.)

Kerim Oner, Director of Strategic Marketing, shared, “Empowering a sustainable tomorrow, our Super Systems+ portfolio of solutions harnesses the power of cutting-edge technologies. Embracing eco-friendlier innovation, our offerings pave the way for a future where efficiency meets environmental consciousness, reducing processing time and conserving water and energy, all while achieving economic sustainability.”

Breakthrough products and technologies that are be used in Super Systems+ solutions include: AVITERA® SE for significant resource savings, an improved cost-to-performance ratio for cotton and its blends and superior chlorine fastness; DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK for unique shade and wash-down effects on black denim and an overall impact reduction of 57%*; aniline-free** DENISOL® PURE INDIGO 30 LIQ for authentic blue denim; ERIOPON® E3-SAVE all-in-one auxiliary for resource-intensive polyester dyeing that significantly reduces processing time and conserves water and energy; and PHOBOTEX® NTR-50 LIQ for bio-based, PFAS-free, formaldehyde-free and crosslinker-free durable water repellence.

With the industry’s most extensive product portfolio and a comprehensive global footprint, Archroma has the expertise and drive to lead the textile and fashion industry towards a more sustainable future. “Planet Conscious+” is a roadmap that will support textile brands and mills in charting their sustainability journey. It signifies Archroma’s augmented commitment to sustainability, progress and the positive evolution of the textile industry.

Super Systems+ is a core pillar of the “Planet Conscious+” vision. Super Systems+ are already available for popular end-use segments, from denim to performance wear, and casual wear to home textile. Discover our range of Super Systems+ solutions here — https://www.archroma.com/markets/super-systems

*As determined by Ecoterrae, a leading Spain-based sustainability consulting firm, through a Life Cycle Analysis (UNE-EN ISO 14044:2006) at the synthesis stage, using the ReCiPe 2016 Impact calculation methodology.

**Below limits of detection according to industry standard test methods.

Posted: February 14, 2024

Source: Archroma