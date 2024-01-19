Mahlo Measuring, Control And Automation Systems At Colombiatex 

SAAL ON THE DANUBE, Germany — January 19, 2024 — Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG, manufacturer of measuring, control and automation systems of Germany, will participate in the Colombiatex textile show, held in Medellin from 23 to 25 January. This year, Mahlo will be joining forces with Brückner Textile Technologies to present comprehensive and innovative solutions for the textile production sector at their joint booth.

Both companies appreciate the power of Colombia’s textile industry. Textile is one of the most important industrial sectors in the Latin American country with an export value of clothing of more than 600 million US dollars. The United States are also the main export destination for apparel products. At Colombiatex 2024, Mahlo’s Head of Sales, Thomas Höpfl, will be present to share insights and discuss how Mahlo’s innovative technologies can address the specific challenges faced by Colombian textile manufacturers. Sustainability of process efficiency being among the most pressing ones. “Our advanced technologies align seamlessly with the industry’s focus on sustainable practices and heightened process outcome”, says Höpfl.

German world market leader Mahlo provides straightening technologies with the weft straightener Orthopac RVMC or energy saving concepts such as the stenter process control system Optipac VMC or the drum dryer control system Atmoset SMT.

Visitors of Colombiatex are welcome to visit Thomas Höpfl at the joint Mahlo/Brückner booth to discuss the individual solutions for their specific line of work.

Posted: January 19, 2024

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG