AstroNova Introduces New Digital Printing Solutions

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — (October 16, 2023) — AstroNova, Inc., a global supplier of data visualization technologies, introduces an array of new digital printer solutions under its flagship QuickLabel® and TrojanLabel® product brands.

QuickLabel QL-900: The QL-900 is a rugged desktop inkjet label printer designed for full-color labeling applications. Manufactured at the company’s newly acquired facility in Chicago using proven inkjet technology, the QL-900 enhances AstroNova’s expertise in providing the total printing solution, including supplies such as exclusive supply purchase programs, ongoing technical support, and a variety of label materials and substrates. The QL-900 provides a step up in usability and flexibility in the desktop QuickLabel range, featuring a built-in touchscreen interface, which includes a built-in job library, support for external RIP solution, and visual status of the printer locally (without needing an additional s/w utility installed on the host). The stand-alone capabilities offered through its touchscreen interface and internal job library enable users to easily manage printer setup and print operation.

TrojanLabel T2-PRO: The all-new T2-PRO is the company’s latest addition to its TrojanLabel brand of compact digital label presses targeted toward industrial and professional printing segments. It incorporates Memjet’s Duraflex technology to offer a print width of 12.75” (324 mm) with a high print resolution of 1600×1600 dpi using highly durable aqueous CMYK pigment inks. Its compact footprint (under 40” wide and 59” long) makes it an ideal roll to roll machine for any size print shop and label converters. It can print on a continuous or pre-die-cut media and handle industrial-size label rolls (330 mm wide with 600 mm OD). Setting up is quick and easy; a short media path and long-lasting printheads result in a much superior cost of ownership across all available aqueous inkjet technologies in the market. A high-capacity data pipeline supports real-time variable data printing to support serialization and customization needs.

TrojanLabel T3-PRO: The T3-PRO is a compact CMYK digital print module directed toward OEMs looking to easily integrate a print station into conveyors or transports to offer full-color digital printing solutions for envelopes, corrugated or paperboard printing segments. Using Memjet’s DuraFlex inkjet technology, it provides the capability to print as wide as 12.75” (324 mm) in full color at a top speed of 30 ips (46 m/min).

VF-280 Commercial Vacuum Feeder: The VF-280 is a high-speed commercial vacuum friction feeder designed to handle a variety of materials like bags, envelopes, heavy card stocks, corrugated cardboard, jewel cases, calendars, and sheet stocks. The VF-280, integrated with the TrojanLabel T3-OPX, offers a modular direct-to-package post-printing system that enables high-quality, full-color printing directly onto materials with ink-receptive surfaces. The T3-OPX and VF-280 combination boosts the benefits of digital CMYK printing with flexibility, accelerated time to market, and waste reduction on sustainable and popular paper-based packaging substrates.

AstroNova offers a range of digital label printers, compact presses, and direct-to-package printing equipment under its flagship product brands – QuickLabel® and TrojanLabel®. It also offers a variety of blank label materials through its GetLabels® brand under its total solution approach to cater to the needs of brand owners and print shops for in-house label production. The company also provides custom design and manufacturing solutions for a range of well-known envelope and label printer brands active in the printing industry.

Visit www.astronovaproductid.com or contact your sales representative for more information.

AstroNova will be exhibiting these products alongside a broad range of digital label printers, envelope printers, and direct-to-package printing solutions at the Printing United Expo in Atlanta, GA, October 18-20. Stop by booth B19045 for a live demonstration and more information.

Posted: October 13, 2023

Source: AstroNova