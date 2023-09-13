Sun Chemical To Exhibit Extensive Solutions At Printing United 2023

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — September 13, 2023 — Sun Chemical will present its full portfolio of printing solutions for a variety of wide format applications at Printing United 2023 on October 18-20 in Atlanta, Ga. Under the theme ‘Experience Transformation,’ Sun Chemical’s showcased digital solutions will highlight how customers can innovate their businesses.

“We’re excited to exhibit our solutions at Printing United, one of the most extensive printing events in North America which brings together top industry experts and their growing base of customers to introduce new printing technologies and promote the latest market trends,” said Christine Medordi, Sales Manager – North America at Sun Chemical. “This event gives us a valuable opportunity to connect with new and returning customers and demonstrate how they can use our products to experience transformation for their own businesses.”

Products on display will include Sun Chemical’s solutions for wide format and super wide format printing, solutions for digital presses, and inks for digital printing.

Wide Format Printing

Sun Chemical will promote its Streamline range of inkjet inks for wide format printers. Formulated with low-odor chemistry, the Streamline ink series is Greenguard Gold-certified for low indoor emissions.

Also present on the stand will be the Streamline TVL 2and TEL2 ink series which are offered in 500ml pouches and designed to support the sign, display, and graphics market for use with Roland’s TrueVis SG2 and VG2 range of eco-solvent inkjet printers, including the latest additions to the range––orange and green inks.

A trained and fully experienced team of engineers are available to ensure customers get the best from Streamline inks, offering color management support, on-site and remote support, and ink conversion.

Super Wide Format Printing

With the increasing popularity of new, industrial, 3.2m-solvent inkjet presses, Sun Chemical offers tailored Streamline ink solutions to support presses with Konica Minolta, Spectra Starfire, and Epson i3200 printheads. Optimized for the inkjet droplet specification and the end-user print application requirements, the latest addition to the range is Sun Chemical’s Streamline SGR, a solvent ink series for presses using Ricoh Gen 5 printheads.

Degassing Modules for Digital Presses

SEPAREL® for inkjet applications is a hollow fiber membrane, developed by DIC Corporation. These degassing modules prevent gas from passing through a hollow fiber membrane, allowing only liquid to pass through and resulting in minimal pressure loss and a more compact size. The range offers a variety of products suitable for various ink types and applications, including aqueous, solvent, and UV.

Aqueous Inks for Digital Printing

Demonstrating its commitment to super wide format printing, Sun Chemical will be promoting its Streamline aqueous ink technology for high-speed, industrial poster printing on presses.

Streamline APY, for Kyocera printheads, is a high-color strength series, delivering drying benefits and a significant reduction in ink consumption compared to competitive aqueous inks. The inks offer improved print finish and color vibrancy, as well as reduced energy consumption costs.

The latest addition to the aqueous series is Streamline APR, formulated for Ricoh Gen 5 printheads and offering all of the advantages highlighted with Streamline APY.

Solutions for Digital Textile Printing

Sun Chemical will highlight a full range of digital inks for textile decoration across a variety of applications such as sign and display, sportswear, fashion, and home textiles.

Products presented will include a range of market-leading sublimation inks, including ElvaJet Opal SC and ElvaJet Topaz SC –– Sun Chemical´s latest range of sublimation inks –– to address higher viscosity printheads. In addition, Sun Chemical will showcase solutions for pigments, offering the best in color and application performance.

Additional Inks on Display

Offering outstanding color and print sharpness, edible inks are well suited for both small and larger businesses, as well as brands looking to bring customization and enhanced consumer experience to their products.

As the global inkjet brand of Sun Chemical and DIC, SunJet will demonstrate its most recent developments in inkjet chemistry, including collaborations with OEM partners, system integrators, and printhead manufacturers across a number of market sectors, including graphics, décor, textile, coding & marking, publication, commercial, industrial, label, and packaging.

Sun Chemical will also display its conductive inks, resists, dielectrics and insulators for membrane touch switches (MTS), sensors, displays, touch panels, printed antenna, and solid-state lighting. To support a broad variety of applications, SunTronic® ECLIPSE technologies can be tailor-made for specific inkjet printing processes.

Visit Stand #B7093 to learn more about the products and services Sun Chemical will exhibit at Printing United or visit www.sunchemical.com.

Source: Sun Chemical