Coloreel Secures Million-Dollar Deal With Major Asian Manufacturer

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — September 25, 2023 — Coloreel is pleased to announce a significant milestone, as the company has signed a two million dollar deal with a prominent Asian manufacturer, delivering to well-known global brands. This agreement is a significant milestone for Coloreel and its innovative product.

The Swedish company Coloreel has rapidly gained recognition for its pioneering innovation in embroidery. Their technology enables manufacturers to instantly dye a white thread into an unlimited spectrum of colors, all in real-time. At the same time, this technology makes production more efficient by using digital processes and automation, while saving up to 97% of water compared to traditional thread dyeing.

This new partnership underscores Coloreel’s capacity to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable solutions among manufacturers and brands worldwide. While the initial delivery of the on-demand digital thread-dying units is set for October this year, the majority of the volume will be shipped during 2024.

“We are thrilled about this partnership and eagerly anticipate collaborating to produce high-quality products utilizing our patented technology. This agreement serves as evidence that our offering can play a crucial role in making mass production in the fashion industry more sustainable, while also providing tremendous opportunities for design and creativity,” says Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Coloreel.

Posted: September 25, 2023

Source: Coloreel