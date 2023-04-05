Motion Ai Opens New Facility In Massachusetts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — April 5, 2023 — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the newest Motion Ai facility, located at 71 Cherry Hill Drive, Beverly, Massachusetts, 01915. The new facility officially opened on December 1, 2022.

Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai) was in need of additional manufacturing and inventory space to better meet overall customer demand and to strategically grow the business. With 33,000 sq. ft., the new facility complements two existing Motion Ai facilities nearby in Danvers (19,000 sq. ft.) and Woburn (10,000 sq. ft.), providing the company a total of 62,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in the Boston area. Most of the production and quality operations among the three locations are housed in the new facility in Beverly, with features including manufacturing lab benches and a quality control testing area. Systems engineering and production solutions focus on motion control, robotics and machine vision, with additional specialty areas of precision components, electro-mechanical assemblies and fully engineered automation systems.

“The expanded manufacturing space will allow us to meet growing customer needs while adding future opportunities across our entire automation and robotic platforms,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s Senior Vice President, Automation Intelligence. “This includes additional OEM business and the ability to accept larger orders in quantity and physical size. We expect this new facility to fuel economic growth for the region, contributing beneficial, long-term impact.”

Randy Breaux, President of Motion, said, “We are excited about this investment and anticipate that it will enhance the customer experience even more. We believe it will also increase the employee experience—there is a lot of talent within Motion Ai, and this expansion will offer excellent opportunities for our employees.”

Currently, Motion Ai has opportunities for experienced automation engineers, electro- mechanical assemblers and quality technicians to join the team, and the company will continue to hire as the business grows.

Posted: April 5, 2023

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.