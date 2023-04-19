INDIGO TEXTILE (Pvt) Ltd.: Sustainable Factors And Innovative Solutions Are The Building Blocks Of A Quality Product

LEONBERG, Germany — April 19, 2023 — INDIGO TEXTILE (Pvt) Ltd. was formed 2005 as a collaboration between two leading textile groups, Haji Khudabux Amir & Umer, one of the most respected cotton trading groups in Pakistan in the textile sec-tor, and Akhtar Textiles, the largest Pakistani suppliers of denim jeans to Levi’s. The joint venture start-ed small, with 42 looms in 2005. At present, INDIGO TEXTILE has 202 looms with plans for expansion to 222 looms in the near future. In 2006, denim production started at INDIGO TEXTILE with the primary goal to work with the leading global brands. At present, 55 per cent of the denim produced is for Levi’s, and the rest for other leading brands such as H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Inditex among others. INDIGO is represented in the USA, UK and Europe through agencies.

To enlarge their capacities further, INDIGO TEXTILE bought some years ago a POWER-FRAME stenter from the German world market leader for dry finishing BRÜCKNER. According to Aamir Maqbool, Man-aging Director of INDIGO TEXTILE, the choice of a 12 chamber POWER-FRAME stenter by BRÜCKNER was made due to several factors including quality, reliability and the lower cost of production provided by the BRÜCKNER machine. The decision, made also in view of future requirements, caters to the in-creased production requirements and keeps in mind utmost flexibility in finishing.

Today it is clear: the efficiency increased significantly with the new BRÜCKNER machine which is made with German technology and has an excellent reputation of operational reliability and customer ser-vice. The high level of automation on the BRÜCKNER stenter, allows excellent control on the machine parameters, providing for the best quality finishing results. “A cheaper option might seem attractive on paper but would cost much more in terms of repeated investments, higher running costs and incon-sistent quality. Opting for BRÜCKNER ensured a reliable long-term investment” Aamir Maqbool elaborates.

The BRÜCKNER POWER-FRAME stenter with horizontal clip chain and direct gas heating impresses by maximum drying capacity and low energy consumption. The proven split-flow principle provides an optimal air distribution and Venturi nozzles ensure the uniform mixing of ambient and circulating air for a maximum temperature uniformity. At INDIGO, a J-Box in the inlet and outlet of the line ensures continuous operation even during batch changes.

INDIGO TEXTILE prides itself on being one of the premium denim producers in Pakistan and having a circular manufacturing system that ensures the finest quality of denim fabric. At INDIGO they control the entire process of denim manufacturing starting from the yarn to the finished fabric. They are backed by all relevant international quality and sustainability standards. The company believes that it is their prime responsibility to take care of the people and the societies across the globe. For this pur-pose, they process sustainable denim that is safe for the environment and humanity.

Aamir Maqbool is positive about the future of Pakistan’s textile sector, particularly denim and denim garments. According to him, Pakistan is ahead of its regional competitors in terms of R&D and product development in the denim sector. Over the last few years, while garment capacities have increased, the verticality of Pakistan has also improved. Supply chain issues are now more relevant than ever. INDIGO TEXTILE has plans to invest in a state-of-the-art spinning mill that will allow them to have com-plete control over the supply chain with 80% of the demand for yarn being met in-house. As vertical integration in the denim sector grows, so will the ability of Pakistan to innovate, increase product quality to an even higher level, as well as enhance the ability to provide high quality service and on-time delivery. All these factors combine to make Pakistan a global force in the denim supply chain.

Posted: April 19, 2023

Source: Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG