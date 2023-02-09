Atlas Copco Compressors Announces Agreement With Hoffman & Hoffman On Industrial Process Cooling Solutions Range

ROCK HILL, SC — February 9, 2023 — Atlas Copco Compressors is pleased to announce a new distributor agreement with Hoffman & Hoffman for Atlas Copco’s complete range of industrial process cooling systems. Hoffman & Hoffman will represent the product line exclusively across South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. The product and application experts from Hoffman & Hoffman will work with the dedicated Atlas Copco process cooling team to provide an unrivaled experience for customers.

Atlas Copco launched into the industrial cooling space in 2020, bringing their own innovation stamp to the market, particularly when it comes to connected controllers, advanced monitoring and diagnostics, and full-service packages for a range of industrial equipment. The Elektronikon® Mk5 Touch controller is one key feature, putting control at the user’s fingertips. Additionally, SMARTLINK 24/7 monitoring and diagnostics is available as part of the chiller’s total package.

The first product Atlas Copco launched into the U.S. market was the TCX range, featuring a compact, all-in-one water chiller with an air-cooled condenser and integrated hydro module, with units available in a variety of sizes. TCX chillers are specially designed for cooling water (or a mixture of water and glycol) for a wide range of industrial segments. The design of the TCX range’s state-of-the-art microchannel condensers requires 30% less refrigerant, making the units more environmentally friendly while lowering potential maintenance charges over the life of the chiller.

In 2022, Atlas Copco expanded the range with the new four-model TCA55-215 plug-and-play industrial water chiller range, which offers cooling capacities from 55 to 228 kW. This new range has many unique features designed for optimum energy efficiency and complete operational safety, as well as for easy and cost-effective installation and maintenance. Reliable and robust, the chillers feature proven scroll compressors in a twin circuit configuration, air-cooled microchannel condensers and an integrated hydraulic module.

“We are proud to be working with Hoffman & Hoffman,” said Robert Tucker, National Sales Manager, Atlas Copco Process Cooling Solutions. “Innovative new products and working with a company with such established routes to market, expertise, and customer service will ensure we provide our customers with a total package that’s second to none.”

Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc. specializes in the selection and application of commercial and industrial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, filtration and direct digital control (DDC) systems. They represent manufacturers of the highest quality HVAC equipment and controls available on the market today.

