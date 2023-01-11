HeiQ And BekaertDeslee Sign An Exclusive Supply Agreement For HeiQ Allergen* Tech

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — January 11, 2023 — HeiQ Allergen* Tech will power a new and improved generation of Purotex, a BekaertDeslee product through its exclusive application to mattress ticking aiming to provide end-users with a good night’s sleep.

HeiQ Materials AG is pleased to announce that it has signed an Exclusive Supply Agreement with BekaertDeslee, the world’s leading specialist in the development and manufacturing of mattress textiles, mattress covers, and on-trend sleep solutions, for the supply of HeiQ’s recently launched HeiQ Allergen* Tech.

Under this agreement, BekaertDeslee will have exclusive worldwide rights to apply HeiQ Allergen* Tech to mattress ticking, which is used to cover mattresses. HeiQ Allergen* Tech, which was launched in October 2022, is a 100% biobased, naturally derived technology that reduces exposure to inanimate allergens such as house dust mite matter, and pet allergens with the help of active probiotics.

It has been granted the Allergy UK Seal of Approval by The British Allergy Foundation following a review and assessment of the technology. Additionally, an independent certification has shown that HeiQ Allergen* Tech successfully reduces 83,6% of cat (hair) allergen, 76,5% of dog (hair) allergen, and 96,6% of house dust mite matter allergen.

HeiQ Group Co-Founder and CEO, Carlo Centonze said:

“We are delighted to secure this contract with a world-class partner just weeks after launching HeiQ Allergen* Tech, once again demonstrating our ability to develop and rapidly commercialize new technology for which there is strong global demand. Mattresses represent just one of many fields in the multi-billion home textiles market where HeiQ Allergen* Tech can be applied, and we are building our pipeline of opportunities in areas such as carpet, furniture, and bed linens. Hygiene remains a core function for HeiQ and this latest product helps to solidify our position as a leading provider of nature-based hygiene solutions. With more than 90% of bedrooms in the US having three or more detectable allergens, this partnership with BekaertDeslee enables us to improve the lives of people significantly, which is central to our purpose.”

Frédéric Beucher, CEO of BekaertDeslee, said:

“Being the world’s leading specialist in the development and manufacturing of mattress textiles gives BekaertDeslee a special responsibility when it comes to providing the market with innovative solutions that address real-world problems. This new technology will contribute to our efforts in introducing sustainable products that provide better conditions for a good night’s sleep. We will commercialize this exclusive technology under our well-known Purotex brand, by naming the new generation of our products Purotex+ powered by HeiQ Allergen* Tech.”

* Inanimate allergens such as house dust mite matter & pet allergens.

Posted: January 11, 2023

Source: HeiQ Materials AG