Marimekko Releases Capsule Collection Made With Responsible SPINNOVA® Fiber

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland— August 29, 2022 — Finnish design house Marimekko and Finnish sustainable textile material company Spinnova present their capsule collection, which contains the first ever commercially available printed products made using responsible SPINNOVA® fiber. The capsule collection combines Spinnova’s innovative technology with Marimekko’s art of printmaking. The collection is a step toward Marimekko’s ambition that in the future, timeless and sustainable products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy. The capsule includes a denim-inspired smart utility overshirt, a pair of trousers and a tote bag, all with the iconic Unikko (poppy) print by Maija Isola from 1964.

This capsule represents the first ever printed products made using SPINNOVA® fiber blend that are commercially available. The denim-like material blend consists of approximately 20 percent SPINNOVA® fiber. The rest of the blend is cotton, of which about 70 percent is organic cotton. Spinnova’s innovative textile fiber is made of certified wood sourced from responsibly managed forests and is fully recyclable. According to a study by Spinnova, the production of SPINNOVA® fiber consumes approximately 99.9 percent less water in comparison to conventional cotton. Spinnova uses zero harmful chemicals in the production of the fiber.

“The key to the success of this collaboration has been the truly close working relationship between both brands. Today, we are proud to present results of this work – the capsule collection of Marimekko and Spinnova with the first ever printed commercially available products made using SPINNOVA® fiber. What has motivated us both throughout this journey is the shared desire to address the environmental impacts of the fashion and textile industry. The new capsule is one step towards our goals. Marimekko’s design philosophy is based on creating timeless design that brings joy for generations to come. It was a natural choice to partner with Spinnova thanks to its sustainability potential, and partnerships with the likes of Spinnova play a vital role in achieving our ambitious sustainability goals as a company,” says Suvi-Elina Enqvist, Head of Innovation Works at Marimekko.

“Marimekko was one of the first fashion brands to partner with Spinnova and we have come a long journey together. The launch of this capsule collection marks a great milestone of the collaboration between the two markable players of the growing and impact-gaining Finnish textile industry. We as the sustainable textile leader are pleased to see the first printed products made with SPINNOVA® fiber to be available for consumers – even more exciting is to see the fabric being printed with one of the most iconic prints of the whole design history,” says Kim Poulsen, CEO at Spinnova.

Marimekko and Spinnova have been collaborating on testing, developing, and commercializing new textiles made of SPINNOVA® fiber since 2017. In February 2020, the brands presented two prototype outfits along with aspiration to introduce commercially viable product by 2022. The collaboration was recognized as a finalist in the Sustainability category in Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards. The collaboration also received an honorable mention in the Experimental category. Innovation by Design is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, and the only award that honors creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. The awards recognize people, teams, and companies solving problems through design.

Marimekko made with SPINNOVA® capsule collection is available in selected markets on 29th August 2022.

Posted: August 29, 2022

