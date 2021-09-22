FESPA 2021: Durst Group Presents Integrated Andoptimized End-To-End Solutions

BRIXEN, Italy — September 22, 2021 — Durst Group, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies, will present a wide range of end-to-end solutions for digital printing applications at FESPA 2021 in Amsterdam, October 12-15, under its slogan “From Pixel to Output”.

“After such a long time, we are pleased to present our solutions to an international audience and to communicate the benefits of our ‘From Pixel to Output’ approach to the large format printing market” says Christoph Gamper, CEO and co-owner of Durst Group.

In recent years, Durst Group has built its own ecosystem, ranging from large-format printers with software and hardware to e-commerce portals and finishing modules, offering customers end-to-end solutions including training, support and maintenance.

“Our modular software suite helps our customers to optimize their processes and ultimately increase their competitiveness,” adds Christoph Gamper. “The market is responding very positively to this approach, which is also reflected in the installation numbers in the large format segment.”

P5 – PRODUCTION EXCELLENCE

With the P5 – PRODUCTION EXCELLENCE, Durst Group already launched a solid technology platform in 2018 that scores with its outstanding versatility and efficiency. In the meantime, more than 100 systems of the P5 350 series alone have been installed worldwide in a wide variety of application areas. P5 350 is a hybrid solution for both roll-to-roll and flatbed printing and covers a substrate width of 3.5 meters.

In addition, the Durst Automat feeder and stacker system can be used to equip the entire P5 product line – which includes the P5 210/HS, P5 350/HS and P5 250 WT – for full- or three-quarter automated production. Durst Automat achieves high productivity in the automated production cycle and supports the hybrid features of the P5 series with the ability to quickly change materials between roll- and flatbed printing.

The operator is actively supported in the operation by various features. Access to two rolls via the Multiroll option makes material changes much easier in practice. In addition, the Dualroll option allows printing on two rolls with a maximum width of 1.6 meters. Moreover, when processing rigid materials, up to six boards can be printed in parallel. Light barriers at the infeed and outfeed as well as an all-round protection system ensure the necessary production safety for personnel and machine. The high-speed version P5 350 HS with a maximum printing speed of 700 m2/h, which is more than double compared to the standard model, in combination with Durst Automat and the corrugated option, is the ideal solution for entry-level digital corrugated printing for the packaging and display sector.

Paradigm shift in the soft signage market

The soft signage market has been recording constant growth rates for years, and in all aspects. With the introduction of the innovative P5 TEX iSUB, the Durst Group is once again setting the technology standard. At its heart is an integrated inline fixation system for direct printing on polyester fabrics, which enables a single-stage printing process and leads to greater efficiency and a significant increase in productivity. With the P5 TEX iSUB, transfer papers can also be printed and further processed. The combination of both printing methods in one system ensures flexibility in production.

The P5 Sublifix sublimation ink delivers vibrant colors, sharp images even on difficult media such as blackback or backlit for light boxes or flags. In addition to the CMYK inks, light versions of cyan, magenta and black are available to expand the color gamut. Another interesting feature of the Durst P5 TEX iSUB is the integrated finishing unit, which can be used to directly sew and stitch media. Both the P5 350/HS and the P5 TEX iSUB will be unveiled to the broad public for the first time at FESPA 2021 in Amsterdam.

Vanguard joins the Durst family

In 2020, Durst added to its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in Vanguard Digital Printing Systems. FESPA 2021 marks the first joint appearance of the two companies. The new VR6D flatbed printer will make its debut in Amsterdam and covers the mid-range performance spectrum. It features an attractive price/performance ratio and can be configured for different applications thanks to its modular design. Vanguard’s solutions are meeting with a high level of acceptance among customers, particularly in North America.

“We are pleased to also be able to demonstrate the potential of the solutions to European visitors at FESPA and are convinced that Vanguard will successfully establish itself in the European market,” emphasizes Christoph Gamper.

Source: Durst