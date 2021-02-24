Beaver Paper Group Rebrands Legacy Cut & Sew Products

ATLANTA, GA — February 23, 2021 — Beaver Paper Group, a member of Koehler Paper, announced the rebranding of their legacy sewn paper products to TexSewn™ family of Cut and Sew Papers.

By streamlining and reimagining their sewn paper category, Beaver Paper Group will be able to appeal to a broader customer base and support growth across new market channels. This change will provide customers with a total paper solution from the designing and cutting process to the final printing and transfer process.

“Our new rebrand is helping drive us to the future with a total solution package and a more consistent brand experience.” said Tobias Sternbeck, CEO of Beaver Paper Group. “We’re offering a one-stop-shop for our customer’s sewn products and sublimation transfer needs.”

Along with new branding comes renewed commitment and investment in the future of the TexSewn™ family of products. Beaver Paper Group has added a new two-in-one perforator to their plant floor. This will allow timely production and delivery of their most popular kraft papers as well as secure their position in the sewn products market.

Posted February 24, 2021

Source: Beaver Paper Group