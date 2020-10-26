Industrial Textile Manufacturer Texwipe To Invest $4.5 Million In Mount Airy, NC

RALEIGH, NC— October 26, 2020 — Texwipe, a global manufacturer of contamination control supplies, will create 33 new jobs in Surry County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $4.5 million to locate a manufacturing facility in Mount Airy.

“Our state’s economy continues to grow, despite public health and economic challenges,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies like Texwipe choose to grow in North Carolina’s because of our talented workforce and our state’s strong management of the pandemic.”

Texwipe has been headquartered in Kernersville, N.C. since 1991. The manufacturer is an innovative leader in contamination control supplies and critical cleaning products for life sciences, semiconductor, and other industries requiring critical manufacturing environments.

“We are thankful for the support from the City of Mount Airy, Surry County, and the State of North Carolina, and look forward to our expansion and the new career opportunities it will bring to the community,” said Luke Grant, Business Unit Manager of Texwipe.

“Texwipe is an important part of our life sciences supply chain, and the company’s expansion brings exciting benefits on several levels,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “North Carolina’s many advantages as a business destination support the success of innovation-minded manufacturers as they embrace expanded market opportunities.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Texwipe’s decision to expand their manufacturing footprint in North Carolina. The new positions include production, maintenance and managerial staff. The average annual salary for all new positions will vary creating a payroll impact of more than $1.2 million per year. Surry County’s overall average annual wage is $37,222.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Texwipe’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina Community College System, Surry Community College, Surry County, Surry County Economic Development Partnership, City of Mount Airy, and Duke Energy.

Source: North Carolina Office of the Governor