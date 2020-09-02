Filo At Milano Unica With FiloFlow

BIELLA, Italy — September 2, 2020 — As usual, Filo will be present at Milano Unica, scheduled at Milano Rho Fiera on the 8th and the 9th of September 2020. The presence of Filo at the textile’s Exhibition is based on sustainability and traceability, through the proposals of FiloFlow, the sustainability project successfully carried out by Filo.

The area of Milano Unica dedicated to Filo is an integral part of the Trend Area of the textiles and accessories’ exhibition. In this context, Filo brings the spinning industry’s contribution by showing the yarns proposed by its exhibiting companies in the scope of FiloFlow, the sustainability’s project. The choice of proposing the yarns of FiloFlow project at Milano Unica helps to strengthen the continuity between the two international fairs which are set upstream of the textile production supply chain. Once more – and especially during the current time, characterised by uncertainty – the aim is to highlight the power of Italian textile supply chain, based firstly on the quality of both materials products and on the sustainability and traceability of the production processes.

After Milano Unica, Filo will have its 54th edition, scheduled at MiCo – Milano Convention Centre on October 7 and 8, 2020. For the spinning industry it will be the first opportunity to go back to direct contact with clients and buyers at an international level.

To accesss the 54th edition of Filo, it is mandatory to register online by September 30, at the site www.filo.it.

