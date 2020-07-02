Sun Chemical And DIC Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Digital Inks Business From Sensient Technologies Corporation

MORGES, Switzerland— July 2, 2020 — Sun Chemical and its parent company, DIC Corporation, have completed the purchase of 100 percent of the shares of Sensient Imaging Technologies and certain other assets related to the production of inks.

The strategic investment in Sensient Imaging Technologies, a supplier of digital inks, will allow Sun Chemical and DIC to expand its inkjet ink capabilities and expertise using complementary technologies that will further strengthen the highest standards of services and solutions to its customers and distributor partners.

The acquisition also underscores Sun Chemical’s ongoing commitment to sustainability by expanding its offering of inkjet inks for textile and dye sublimation printing – technologies known for their improved sustainability profile. Inkjet is a strategic segment for Sun Chemical and DIC, and the investment in Sensient Imaging Technologies demonstrates Sun Chemical and DIC’s commitment in the digital segment.

“We are delighted to welcome the employees of Sensient Imaging Technologies to the Sun Chemical family and we are excited about the prospects of combining our offerings in digital technology, capability, products and services to the valued customers and distribution and technology partners of the Sensient inks business and Sun Chemical,” said Peter Saunders, Global Director-Digital Business, Sun Chemical.

In the post-COVID-19 business environment, particularly in fast fashion and packaging, supply chains will demand ever more agile and flexible production capability. Inkjet and digital print has unique capabilities to deliver on these needs. Through this acquisition and continued investments in ink technology and innovation, Sun Chemical and DIC are positioned to capitalize on the opportunities digital print offers for growth and expansion.

Sun Chemical is committed to a customer-focused service transition and to building on the reputation of Sensient Imaging Technologies for quality and innovation.

Posted July 2, 2020

Source: Sensient Imaging Technologies SA