Dow Unveils New Hybrid Binder For High-Performance, Waterborne Textile Printing Inks

MIDLAND, Mich. — June 11, 2020 — Dow launches an new generation hybrid binder for the formulation of waterborne screen printing inks achieving superior durability, color brightness and opacity on fabrics made of synthetic and natural fibers for the growing streetwear and sportswear markets.

“With boundaries between outdoor and fashion apparel getting vaguer, DOWSIL™ Print 041 Binder helps inks formulators and screen printing shops meet key customer demands for soft hand feel and bright colors that don’t crack, fade or run, while controlling processing costs and achieving superior durability” said Padmadas Nair, senior technical service and development leader for textiles at Dow. “As the fashion industry adopts production practices and materials with reduced environmental impacts to meet tightening regulatory requirements and sustainability commitments, Dow’s innovative printing ink technology can help leading brands to combine stylish look, easy-care, durability, profitability and sustainability.”

An innovative acrylic polyurethane hybrid material, DOWSIL™ Print 041 Textile Printing Ink Binder enables drop-in, waterborne alternative formulations to conventional textile printing inks, combining high performance, cost-effectiveness, and superior sustainability profile.

Inks formulated with DOWSIL™ Print 041 Binder combine ease of use in existing screen printing equipment, with superior adhesion and high image opacity in both synthetic fabrics and cotton. Printed textiles display excellent resistance to elongation, as well as high washing, rub, and ironing fastness compared to conventional alternatives to PVC inks.

Brand owners and regulatory bodies in Europe, North America and around the world have been progressively restricting the use of textile inks containing PVC and phthalates based on health and environmental concerns over the past several years.

Frauke Baltruschat, EMEAI marketing manager for textiles at Dow, and Padmadas Nair will present the specifics of this novel hybrid binder technology and demonstrate its performance attributes in screen printing ink formulations during a dedicated webinar on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. Continental Europe Time (GMT+1). Participants are invited to register online.

Dow can provide starting formulation guidelines to serve customers better. For more information about Dow’s technologies for textile printing, visit www.dow.com/textileprinting

Posted June 11, 2020

