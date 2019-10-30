Techtextil India Preview: Picanol

YPRES, Belgium — October 29, 2019 — Picanol will be present with an infobooth throughout Techtextil India that will be fully staffed. Amongst our representatives will be product specialists and the booth will be located in the Weaving Hall B25.

Picanol and technical textiles:

Driven by extensive investments in R&D, Picanol has grown into an industry leader for high-tech weaving machines in the sector of technical textiles.

Many recent developments clearly highlight this point. One is the growing success of the super-wide rapier machines, which can be equipped with positive guided grippers in widths up to 540 cm. Indeed, they are being considered as a valid alternative to projectile machines in such applications as agrotextiles, packaging, and carpet backings.

Another innovation is the introduction of wasteless LHS in four colors (“Ecofill 4”) demonstrated during the last ITMA Barcelona for selected fabrics, such as para-aramides, where huge cost savings in regard to waste can be obtained. Furthermore, there is the new SmartShed technology which was introduced on the most recent OmniPlus-i airjet machine and also on display at ITMA, weaving car seat fabric with 14 harness frames at very high speeds. These introductions complete Picanol’s offerings for coated fabrics, conveyor belting, glass fiber, tire cords and airbags, among other things.

Picanol supplies weaving machines to weaving mills worldwide, and also offers its customers such products and services as weaving accessories, training, upgrade kits and spare parts. For more than 80 years, Picanol has played a pioneering role in the textile machinery industry, and is one of the current world leaders in weaving machine production. Picanol is part of Picanol Group (Euronext: PIC).

In India, Picanol operates three wholly-owned subsidiaries in New Delhi, Mumbai and Coimbatore. These subsidiaries offer sales support and a complete range of services for all Picanol products.

Posted October 30, 2019

Source: Picanol