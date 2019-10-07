Elgi Celebrates The Opening Of Its New Headquarters In Europe: Reflects On 60 Years Of Growth And Achievement Across The World

WATERLOO, Belgium & COIMBATORE, India — September 26, 2019 — Elgi Equipments, a global air-compressor manufacturer, with 2 million installations across 100 countries, announced the opening of its new European headquarters in Belgium. Situated at Drève Richelle 167, 1410 Waterloo, (Brussels – the nerve center of Europe), and spread over 400+ sq meters, the workplace will house over 20 people and feature training rooms and offices designed to build collaboration and foster innovation, in line with the ELGi values that form the backbone of our culture worldwide.

Speaking at the inauguration Dr. Jairam Varadaraj, CEO, Elgi Equipments said “We’re proud of what we’ve built at ELGi. Over the years, our definition of Always Better has ensured we are focused on always being the customer’s choice. With this goal in view, we’ve concentrated on developing world class products with the best Life Cycle Cost (LCC). We’ve guaranteed the best in industry uptime. We’ve reaffirmed our commitment to reliability by providing customers with robust warranty and we’ve driven cost leadership through technology and innovation. All of this, has resulted in us witnessing significant success in the USA, the world’s second largest air compressor market, in a short span of 5 years. Europe is the third largest market worldwide and presents us with a huge opportunity. We’re excited. And while we celebrate our successes, we will toast to the future.”

Chris Ringlstetter, President, ELGi Europe said “We are proud to be part of a company that truly understands and believes in the importance of investing in its future. Over the years ELGi has been establishing itself across Europe, with a strong focus on diesel powered screw compressors (portables) and an expanding product portfolio of electric powered screw compressors (stationary). We will continue to evolve and grow our Pan-European presence substantially, while expanding our existing channel footprint. While we are confident we have a strong leadership team in the region, we are now focusing on building our sales and service teams. Europe is a mature market, but we have quickly come to realize that the industry we serve and the distributors we choose to partner with are excited about our investment and growth plans.”

The growing focus on energy efficiency, in line with the Paris agreement and the European Commission’s climate strategy has mandated energy efficiency improvements of at least 32.5% by 2030, causing companies to employ energy efficient compressor ranges to achieve high performance while remaining competitive in their respective sectors. Additionally, customer increased air quality standards have enforced the use of ‘Class Zero’ compressed air in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and other sensitive industries. David De Pril, Head of Product Management and Marketing, ELGi Europe commented “ELGi has developed technology specifically to address an existing need with air compressors that offer customers maximum energy efficiency, sustainable advantages, significantly lower maintenance and ease of use, as well as reliable, high air purity for sensitive industry applications.”

ELGi, is a pioneer in cutting edge compressed air technology, offering a complete range of compressed air solutions from oil lubricated and oil free rotary screw compressors, oil lubricated and oil free reciprocating compressors and centrifugal compressors to dryers, filters and downstream accessories. With state of the art manufacturing units and a product portfolio of 400+ compressed air systems, ELGi redefines reliability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness across installations all over the world.

Posted October 7, 2019

Source: Elgi Equipments Limited