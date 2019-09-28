Vidalia Mills Acquires Selvedge Looms And Related Assets From JW Demolition

VIDALIA, La. — September 27, 2019 — Vidalia Specialty Mills, a subsidiary of Vidalia Mills, today announced its acquisition of all forty-six Draper x3 selvedge looms from JW Demolition, LLC, of Greensboro, NC, owner of the former structure and contents of the famous Cone Mills White Oak Plant.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vidalia Mills has purchased the former White Oak selvedge looms and has arranged shipment to its Louisiana facilities. A demonstration of the first of these selvedge looms was conducted at Vidalia Mills today as part of the preview for more than thirty North American clothing brands and retailers.

According to Vidalia Mills CEO, Dan Feibus, “The purchase of the most iconic selvedge denim production in the world is not only humbling to us but furthers our mission to reinvent the greatest tradition of denim, the quintessential American-made fabric.” He also added: “Our goal at Vidalia is to make high-quality, sustainably-produced yarns and fabrics exclusively using e3 sustainable cotton to meet the needs of brands and retailers in North America and around the world. Vidalia is a resource for brands, retailers, and consumers who appreciate small-batch premium selvedge denim produced in a sustainable, transparent environment.”

Will Dellinger, Owner of JW Demolitions, said,”We are delighted to have sold this equipment to Vidalia, as their management team has a proven track record in the industry and a 30-year history with these looms. We are proud that Vidalia will continue to build upon the more-than-100-year legacy of White Oak selvedge denim production in the United States.”

Terms of the purchase agreement remain confidential.

Posted September 28, 2019

Source: Vidalia Mills