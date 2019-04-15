Ampacet REC-NIR-BLACK Wins 2019 Plastic Recycling Award For Product Technology Innovation

AMSTERDAM — April 15, 2019 — Ampacet’s carbon black-free masterbatch range REC-NIR-BLACK has been named a Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 winner in the category of Product Technology Innovation of the Year. Award winners were announced April 11 during the Plastics Recycling Show in Amsterdam.

“We are honored to receive the Plastics Recycling Award,” says Philippe Hugele, Ampacet Strategic Business Manager, Europe. “These carbon black-free solutions are part of our sustainable development program and can help to significantly reduce the carbon footprint by giving black plastic packaging a second life.”

While most black packaging cannot be sorted by recycling companies and can only be disposed of in a landfill or used for energy recovery, packaging using Ampacet’s REC-NIR-BLACK carbon black-free masterbatch is near-infrared (NIR) transparent to allow scanning by NIR technology for automated sorting at recovery facilities.

With 25 manufacturing sites located in 18 countries, Ampacet Corporation is a global masterbatch leader offering the broadest range of custom color, special effect, black, white and specialty additive masterbatches for flexible and rigid extrusion processes and applications.

The company is committed to achieving sustained growth and profitability by designing innovative, cost-effective and sustainable solutions to enhance plastics’ visual appeal, functionality and performance beyond limits.

Headquartered in Tarrytown, N.Y., Ampacet Corporation employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and operates technical and color development centers and manufacturing sites throughout the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Posted April 15, 2019

Source: Ampacet Corporation