Planet REhab Capsule Celebrating Collaboration, Fashion, And Sustainability

LENZING, Austria — January 21, 2019 — Planet REhab is a capsule collection produced by an international partnership of textile and apparel companies committed to reducing their impact on the environment. The companies recognize that achieving their goal requires both working collaboratively and responsibly – seeking out more sustainable raw materials, implementing new technologies and employing processes that reduce resource utilization and waste.

Juan Carlos Gordillo designed the Rehab collection around TENCEL™ and TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ branded lyocell fabrics from Tejidos Royo. The fabrics were dyed using Recycrom technology from Officina+39 and the resultant garments finished by Tonello. The aim of Planet REhab collection is to illustrate that fashion can be both responsible and beautiful given the right supply chain partnerships.

In Planet Rehab, Lenzing, Tejidos Royo, Officina+39 and Tonello joined together with designer Juan Carlos Gordillo to create a soulful Latin inspired womenswear collection:

Lenzing’s TENCEL™ and TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ branded lyocell fibers enhance the sustainability of the fabrics. Made from renewable wood in a closed loop, energy and resource efficient manufacturing process, TENCEL™ fibers and TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ fibers made with recycled cotton scraps provide the fabrics with softness, smoothness, tenacity, and color intensity.

Spanish fabric producer, Tejidos Royo, creates “fabric with values” through the company’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The vertically integrated manufacturer has substantially reduced its energy consumption and CO2 emissions through aggressive R&D and provides complete transparency and traceability for customers.

Officina+39’s Recycrom dyes are made from recycled clothing and textile scraps that are specially processed by these Italian experts through a sophisticated production process using only sustainable chemicals. Waste fabrics are crystalized into an incredibly fine powder that can be used as a pigment dye. Recycrom was awarded the Hightex Award at Munich Fabric Start for Autumn/Winter 17/18.

Laundry specialist, Tonello, also based in Italy, contributes their All-in-one system to the project. Born from ideation with designers and customers, Tonello’s revolutionary washing process significantly reduces the water and hazardous chemical consumption typically associated with denim finishing.

Guatemalan designer, Juan Carlos Gordillo, applauds the Planet REhab objectives and used the member companies’ products to create fifteen women’s outfits that celebrate life and nature with exceptional color flair and a decided Latin influence. The collection displays the eclectic, artistic style for which Gordillo is known.

“Planet REhab is my tribute to the ocean with its deep colors and flowing shapes,” the celebrated designer says. “The collection also protects the ocean because it is created from the sustainable fibers, fabrics, dyes, and finishing techniques perfected by the Planet REhab companies. While many companies talk about being sustainable, these companies had the courage to actually create sustainable products and processes that benefit the industry, society, and the planet. I hope this collection can inspire other designers to prioritize sustainability in their creative processes,” Gordillo concluded.

“We are excited to unveil Juan Carlos’s Planet REhab collection, which is as beautiful as it is sustainable,” says Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development for Denim at Lenzing Group. “Juan Carlos has proven Planet REhab’s premise that global collaboration of sustainability-minded companies results in gorgeous designs that are made with respect for the environment. Keyhouse at Bluezone is the perfect place to showcase this outstanding collection and the supply chain and manufacturing innovations that made it possible.”

“We strongly believe in this type of cooperation,” explains Andrea Venier, Managing Director of Officina+39 – Italy. “Planet REhab will be a model for positive change. Innovation, sustainable practices, clear information, transparency, and social responsibility are the pillars of our #TRUSTAINABLE concept. We are honored to contribute to Planet REhab, which exemplifies our commitments and also maximizes the synergies between companies that are investing in green innovations and a sustainability-oriented designer like Juan Carlos Gordillo. Planet REhab stands as a genuine call to action for the industry.”

“Companies who want to be in business one hundred years from now must become cleaner and more sustainable right now,” predicts Jose Royo of Tejidos Royo. “Planet REhab represents the business model of the future. We were proud to take action with such a forward-thinking project, collaborating with companies as committed to sustainability as we are. This is the responsible approach that the textile industry must embrace to ensure the future of the business, the planet, and the people who come after us.”

“Environmental sustainability, energy savings and garment wholesomeness have been at the center of our vision, our research, and our production for many years,” says Alice Tonello of Tonello. “We are therefore very proud to participate, along with other prestigious companies, in Planet REhab because we believe that only through a greater awareness and sense of responsibility from those companies working “on garments” will we, all of us together, be able to plan a future where fashion, art, and design can continue to give us beauty, pleasure, and well-being.”

Munich Fabric Start/Keyhouse at Bluezone/January 29-31, 2019

Posted January 22, 2019

Source: Lenzing Fibers, Inc.