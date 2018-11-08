Jabil And Recovery Force Advance Blood-Clot Prevention With New E-Textile Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — November 8, 2018 — Today, Jabil unveils a collaboration with Recovery Force to advance next-generation wearable medical technology. Praised as “a marvel of engineering” by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Recovery Force’s patented technology delivers groundbreaking mobile compression to enhance circulation. The technology addresses a host of therapeutic conditions, including the prevention of blood clots (DVT) and reduction of post-operative pain as well as alleviating joint pain and sore muscles.

Jabil, one of the world’s most technologically advanced manufacturing solutions providers, helped Recovery Force develop this platform technology, which embeds shape-changing memory fibers into various garments and footwear to produce therapeutic compressions. While this achievement on its own is a great clinical advancement, Recovery Force accomplishes this in a comfortable, lightweight and mobile form factor without requring bladders, pumps, cords or electrical stimulation.

“Our technology lets patients and consumers be mobile, giving them a much better experience and quality of life after surgery, sports performances or other activities,” said Recovery Force co-founder and CEO Matt Wyatt.

Still, leaving the wires and tubes behind was no easy feat.”We needed help to accelerate the technology yet struggled to find the right mix of capabilities,” explained Recovery Force co-founder and EVP Matt Wainscott. “What we really needed was a total turnkey solution.” Not only did Jabil understand the challenges of textile-integrated electronics, a team of global experts were adept at adhering to strict quality guidelines and ISO 13485:2016 certification.

With Jabil, Recovery Force discovered a a dedicated manufacturing partner capable of assembling the disparate pieces of a complex technology and textile puzzle. Strong collaboration ensured the wearable technology was rigid enough to include pulsating wires without compromising flexibility or comfort.

“Jabil and Recover Force have developed a medical device to reduce healthcare costs by improving patient outcomes and compliance, which has taken our products to the next level,” concluded Wainscott. Recovery Force’s first product, a compression back device to enhance blood circulation, will pave the way for future products. That device is targeted for release in the first half of 2019, followed by a calf device later in the year.

Posted November 8, 2018

Source: Jabil