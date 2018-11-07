Covestro To Host Summit Exploring The Future Of Automotive Mobility

PITTSBURGH — November 7, 2018 — Building on a rich history of innovation and collaboration in the automotive industry, Covestro will step forward as the first materials supplier to host a mobility summit, exploring the disruptive trends that are transforming the future of transportation. The half-day event will be held December 3 at the Energy Innovation Center in downtown Pittsburgh, home to Covestro’s North American headquarters.

The first-of-its-kind summit is called “RoadTrip 2030: Designing today for the passengers of tomorrow.” Those who can’t attend in person will have the option to participate virtually via a live broadcast.

RoadTrip 2030 will bring together the innovative players that are leading the charge toward a driverless future – from automakers, suppliers and ridesharing companies to research, engineering and design institutes. These diverse perspectives will converge in a dynamic program exploring the trends, concepts and materials that are shaping the future of automotive mobility.

“Designing for the passengers of tomorrow will require an unprecedented level of collaboration from industries throughout the value chain,” said Currie Crookston, head of Innovation at Covestro LLC, who will also serve as master of ceremonies at the event. “That’s why we’re so excited to convene such a diverse group of visionaries, in a city that has become a national hub for emerging vehicle technologies.”

The agenda features a mix of panel discussions, a keynote presentation and “backseat chats.” Confirmed speakers include:

Christian Crews, Futurist, Kalypso

John McElroy, Host of Autoline Daily, Autoline This Week and Autoline After Hours, and President of Blue Sky Productions

Raj Rajkumar, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and co-director of the General Motors-Carnegie Mellon Vehicular Information Technology Collaborative Research Lab

Chris D’Eramo, Industrial Design Lead, Uber Advanced Technologies Group

Paul Snyder, Chairperson, Transportation Design, College of Creative Studies

Hans Dorfi, Director of Core Systems Engineering, Bridgestone Americas

David Schutt, CEO, SAE International

Paige Kassalen, Market Analyst, Future of Mobility, Covestro LLC

Paul Platte, Mobility – Automotive, Covestro LLC

Courtney Linder, Business Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Nicole Wakelin, Freelance Automotive Journalist and Editor

Robert Schoenberger, Editor, Today’s Motor Vehicles

James Rock, CEO, Seegrid

A virtual journey into the future RoadTrip 2030 will also serve as the launchpad for Covestro’s new virtual reality program, showcasing the critical role that materials will play in designing autonomous vehicle interiors that cater to diverse passenger needs. The immersive experience will transport attendees to the year 2030, where they can hop into the passenger seat of a virtual rideshare.

“We’ve been working closely with leading designers and industry experts to research mobility trends and visualize how those trends will impact the passenger experience a decade from now,” said Crookston. “RoadTrip 2030 presents us with the perfect opportunity to share our vision of the future and, hopefully, inspire the innovative thinking and collaborative solutions that will one day bring it to life.”

