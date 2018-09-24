ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Reiners + Fürst

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — September 24, 2018 — The latest generation of TURBO spinning rings provide excellent results especially for Compact and Siro-Compact yarns. Since the introduction of this further milestone by leading German ring and traveller manufacturer R+F more than 25 Mio units of TURBO rings have been installed and contribute to the customers’ success. The enhanced surface allows increasing machine efficiencies by up to 10% – especially when producing yarns of sensitive fibres or with highest spindle speeds.

Managing Director at R+F, Mr Benjamin Reiners said, “The new TURBO rings with benefits including low yarn hairiness, longer service life and increased machine efficiency by up to 10% are extremely beneficial for the demanding Chinese spinners.”

“We have been in the Chinese market since more than 25 years and R+F products are well accepted by the textile industry. We are overwhelmed by the positive feedback for TURBO rings by Chinese spinners,” Mr Reiners added.

At ITMA Asia 2018 Reiners + Fürst will also present new ring travellers for 100% Viskose, as well as Modal, Micromodal und Tencel. The end-users benefit from low yarn hairiness and longer traveller service life.

World-wide R+F customers achieve highest efficiencies of the ring frames benefitting from unique traveller surface treatments for optimized spinning conditions of each application.

Customers especially value the professional service and support R+F is providing particularly for finding solutions of increasingly complex applications. Visitors are invited to stop by at R+F’s booth at ITMA Asia: H 1 – Stand D 10

Posted September 24, 2018

Source: Reiners + Fürst GmbH u. Co. KG