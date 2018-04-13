Saurer Spinning Solutions With A Premiere At The ITM 2018: Zinser 72XL Linked With Autoconer X6

ÜBACH-PALENBERG, GERMANY — April 6, 2018 — At the ITM 2018 in Istanbul, Zinser and Schlafhorst will be presenting their innovative linked winding solution for ring spinning to the global public for the first time. Saurer Spinning Solutions is represented in hall 3 with machines and services at booth 311B and with components at booth 303B.

Autoconer X6 – Flow into the future

With the new Autoconer X6, Schlafhorst is presenting a quantum leap in process automation to the global public at the ITM. The revolutionary Bobbin Cloud material flow system with intelligent data management ensures maximum flow rates and minimum personnel requirements. The Autoconer X6 opens up a new dimension of efficiency with smart technology: The new, E3-certified generation offers sensationally low resource consumption, palpable productivity advantages and even more ergonomic handling. With the Bobbin Cloud material flow system based on the latest RFID technology, the Autoconer X6 guarantees maximum process reliability thanks to clever, software-controlled material management.

Zinser 72XL ring spinning machine

The Zinser 72XL is a highly productive ring and compact spinning machine for large spinning mills which intend to increase their rate of return by making production particularly economical. The Zinser 72XL clearly shows its advantages in almost all applications: in ring and compact yarns of any fineness as well as in fancy and special yarns. Equipped with up to 2,016 high-speed spindles, the Zinser 72XL reduces production costs by up to 11% and the required floor space by up to 22%.

Rotor spinning – Highly productive with a view to the future

Thanks to its single spinning position technology, achieving previously unattained rotor speeds of up to 180,000 rpm and up to 720 spinning positions, the Autocoro 9 delivers highly productive technical superiority. At the same time, intelligently automated processes and lean maintenance reduce maintenance costs by up to 60% and energy consumption by up to 25%.

The new semi-automatic BD 7 machine is also in a league of its own. It offers convincing performance with all package sizes up to 320 mm diameter due to cross-wound packages in Autocoro quality. The BD 7 reduces spinning costs and increases profitability with energy consumption savings up to 10% and rapid take-off speeds of 230 m/min for all machine lengths.

Components for the best yarn quality

With more than 80 years of market leadership in textile machine components in the area of spinning, today Texparts is able to offer you the basis for the production of high-quality staple fibre yarns. The PK 2630 SE weighting arm series for ring spinning machines is the most versatile on the market and, together with Accotex cots and aprons as drafting system, offers the optimum solution for all yarn types in the short staple fibre range. Accotex offers a wide range of cot hardness to meet all customer needs.

Saurer is also presenting components from Temco, Daytex and Fibervision. The brands are technology leaders in their respective sectors and offer high-quality solutions for the processing and monitoring of filament fibres and yarns.

SUN – SERVICE UNLIMITED – Competent service for our customers

The Saurer service station in the middle of the pulsating textile district of Kahramanmaraş is comprehensively equipped and offers customers there service on their doorstep: 60 trained members of staff are on hand to look after all of the Turkish customers’ needs. Thanks to the expanded spare parts warehouse, they can now immediately supply the spinning mills with genuine spare parts if need be. On the Autocoro 8 rotor spinning machine installed there, our team of experts produces sample spinnings directly on site. Saurer has further expanded its service network with the service station in Kahramanmaraş. 20 service stations now offer customers worldwide service with lightning-fast response times and unique features, such as the unprecedented Life Cycle Innovation Management Program.

