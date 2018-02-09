Autoconer 6 With E3 — Measurably More Productive And Economical

WATTWIL, Switzerland — January 29, 2018 — Even if the winding machine is only responsible for about 10-15% of the energy consumption (compressed air and electrical energy) when considering the classic ring spinning process, these criteria play an important role in assessing the performance of the machine. Comparative measurements in the package winding sector show that the Autoconer 6 is not only more productive than the competitors; it also consumes less energy and compressed air and uses the valuable raw material more sparingly. Provided with the latest equipment and E3 certification and with optimum settings, the Autoconer is the most efficient and cost-effective automatic winding machine on the market.

Realistic comparison in a spinning mill

In a spinning mill in India, two fully equipped and optimally adjusted latest-generation winding ma- chines, the Autoconer 6 and a competitor’s machine, were compared with one another. Over a period of one month, energy and compressed air consumption, yarn waste and production were continuously measured and the results averaged over the entire month. Both machines were used for winding un- der the same conditions (material: 100% CO, Ne 40 with a winding speed of 1,600 m/min). For objec- tive comparability and independent evaluation of the results, the customer set the consumption data in direct relation to the yarn quantity produced.

Autoconer better across the board

The test result is clear. The Autoconer 6 is the leader in all measured values. Its production is 4% higher than that of its competitor. It uses 3% less energy and 13% less compressed air. The yarn waste is also significantly lower. Here, the advantage in terms of economy is approximately 13%. Calculated over the year, the Autoconer 6 achieves a significantly higher return than the competition ma- chine.

E3 – the certificate you can rely on

The Autoconer 6 was developed from the outset with the aim of ensuring maximum productivity with the lowest possible consumption of resources. E3, the certificate for triple customer benefits in the fields of energy, economics and ergonomics, guarantees Schlafhorst’s customers the greatest possi- ble benefit from technical innovation. A number of factors are responsible for the good results in the comparative test, which are only available for the Autoconer 6 in such an optimal combination.

Thanks to SmartCycle and a flow-optimised suction nozzle, the Autoconer 6 ensures an extremely efficient cycle process. This is why the intelligent “Power on Demand” system makes it possible to apply the vacuum sparingly and in accordance with requirements. The globally unique SmartJet also supports upper yarn detection and pushes up productivity, just like LaunchControl, the Eco-Drum- Drive System and Speedster FX. The variable adjustability of MultiJet means that compressed air consumption can be drastically reduced. And Ecopack FX, the upper and lower yarn sensors as well as the Autotense FX yarn tension system ensure less yarn waste; in the best case, the tension system guarantees a yarn runoff without residuals.

Energy Monitoring helps in optimization

To ensure that the full potential savings are exploited in daily practice, the Autoconer 6 can be optionally equipped with Energy Monitoring. It continuously measures electricity and compressed air consumption online during operation so that the operating personnel can monitor and optimize resource consumption lot by lot.

With its measurable performance advantages, the Autoconer 6 is thus the benchmark for productivity and economy in winding.

Posted February 9, 2018

Source: Saurer Group