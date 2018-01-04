Stäubli At The 14th Dhaka International Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition Feb 08 – 11, 2018: Booth No. 251, Hall 2 – Spintex Technology Ltd

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — January 4, 2018 — In its 126th year of existence, Stäubli’s offers technologies that bring the textile industry more and greater benefits. In Bangladesh we will be exhibiting our know-how on our agents booth, i.e. Spintex Technology Ltd. Textile industrials can discover machinery and system solutions that allow to optimize the workflow in their mill in order to create more quality output and profit from increased time savings. Here is a summary of Stäubli products that does not only bring owners of textile mills on a debate to acquire a more economic production but offers them the solution that is perfectly adapted to their individual needs and requirements: from automation of the weaving preparation to a perfectly continued weaving process.

Automated warp tying

The automatic warp tying machine TOPMATIC 201 PC has an integrated double-end-detection that works even with flat warps without lease. Its tying speed can attempt 600 knots per minute. In addition to its rapidity the weaver profits of its long service life and the important flexibility it offers:

Yarn range from 0,8 to 500 tex

Suitable for warps with or without lease

Visitors are kindly invited to have a glance at above mentioned product highlight at the booth and learn more about Stäubli machinery, such as shedding solutions for any application:

Shedding systems for frame weaving from Stäubli – a range that answers all needs

The large product portfolio includes solutions for frame weaving with air-jet, water-jet, rapier and projectile weaving machines. The range includes e.g. the new robust 1691 cam motion that is available with up to 8 lifting units, at a pitch of 12mm. Weavers can easily produce high quality fabrics as the machine assures gentle warp treatment. Its automatic and fully integrated levelling device prevents from overstretching the warp and avoids start-up marks. Due to interchangeable cams, weavers profit further from more flexibility as they can use the same cams for creating either a warp or a weft effect.

In regards of electronic rotary dobbies, Stäubli is offering the new generation of reliable state-of-the-art dobbies S3000/S3200. These series feature the new concept of selection of heald frames by locking and are compatible with weaving machines made by all the major makers. Weavers can choose among several models the one perfectly adapted to their requirements. Demanding less space and maintenance these machines operate at highest production speeds whilst occurring less noise and vibration. Worldwide appreciated and renown, there are over 30,000 S3000/S3200 dobbies in service around the world today.

Flat, terry or technical weave – the SX and LX Jacquard machine masters any application

Adaptable to all types of air jet, rapier, and water jet machines, the SX Jacquard machine produces excellent results in the form of terry cloth, decorative material, tapestry, silk fabric, apparels or seat covers. With its optimized housing and performant lifting mechanism the machine operates reliably under the most demanding conditions in weaving mills. The maximum number of hooks for the Jacquard designs is 25,600, or 51,200 hooks by combining two machines.

Stäubli supports its customers even years after purchase

Stäubli wants its customers to get out the maximum of its machinery and offers trainings, technical support and spare parts even years after purchase.

Posted January 4, 2018

Source: Stäubli AG