Stäubli On Display At ITMACH, India

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — September 29, 2017 — Represented in the Indian textile market since 1947 and established with a company-owned liaison office in India since 1996, Stäubli has been an important supplier to numerous local weaving mills for decades. Stäubli machines incorporate state-of-the-art technology and stand out by virtue of their impressive service life, simple maintenance, and easy integration. Offering these and many more advantages to weaving mills and supporting them as a reliable partner, Stäubli helps mills to improve their workflows, achieve more economical production, increase their output, and expand their technical capabilities.

Shedding systems for frame weaving – a range that covers every need

At this year’s ITMACH visitors can experience the latest electronic rotary dobby S3260 featuring the unique Stäubli locking system that assures the reliable selection of heald frames even at the highest production speeds. This dobby will be shown in combination with the latest harness motion e32/33, featuring a new construction concept that completely eliminates the need for maintenance of the major parts of the harness motion. This setup churns out high-quality weaves and allows the mill to step up the pace.

As a leading supplier of shedding solutions for frame weaving, Stäubli provides not only rotary dobbies but a wide range of cam motions for a broad variety of weaves, from basic to heavy. The recently launched S1691 and S1692 models for basic weaves are equipped with a new mechanical levelling system, directly lubricated in an oil bath, and feature a lubrication network integrated into the housing. This impressive housing also features optimised sealing and high mechanical resistance. These cam motions can also be run in combination with the high-quality e32/33 harness motion.

Jacquard expertise supports weavers’ creativity

Stäubli offers a comprehensive range of versatile Jacquard solutions. These high-performance machines are suitable for weaving delicate damasks, tapestries, Gobelins, brocades, wall fabrics, terry and silk fabrics, narrow textiles, name-list weaving on selvedges, and technical textiles with Jacquard constructions. The latest SX and LX/LXL Jacquard machines are in use in numerous weaving mills around the world, appreciated for their versatility as well as their robust and compact design. With optimised air flow and many other high-performance engineering features, these machines ensure reliable and precise shedding – the basis for high-quality fabrics economically woven at the highest production speeds.

As the perfect complement to its Jacquard machines, Stäubli offers the MX module. Made of composite material, this is the heart of the Jacquard machine, ensuring precise positioning. Stäubli harnesses, which can be tailored to each customer’s needs, complete the setup for mills that seek excellence and creativity in Jacquard weaving.

Automated weaving preparation – the key to enhanced performance

The perfectly prepared warp is a prerequisite for any weaving process and a key to high-quality weaves. Stäubli offers automated weaving preparation solutions that support mills in this crucial production step with precision, reliability, and speed. The renowned SAFIR automatic drawing-in installations offer invaluable ‘Active Warp Control’ features such as optical recognition of colours and yarn twists. ITMACH visitors will receive detailed information about these and other Stäubli workhorses designed to easily integrate into any weaving mill. Visitors to the booth are also invited to a hands-on demonstration of the TOPMATIC warp-tying installation – to see in person how quickly and easily reliable knots can be automatically tied with a variety of yarn types.

Posted October 6, 2017

Source: Stäubli