Itema Group Launches ItemaCampus Lahore — Brand-New, State-of-the-Art Training Center In Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan — October 2017 — Itema, the world’s largest privately held provider of advanced weaving solutions, including best-in-class weaving machines, spare parts and integrated services, opened the doors of its brand-new, state-of-the-art training center – ItemaCampus – in Lahore, Pakistan, on October 4, 2017.

During the Grand Opening ceremony at which over 100 representatives of the elite of the Pakistan textile industry attended, along with high-level dignitaries, Itema in close collaboration with Noon International – the sole and exclusive sales and after-sales agent for Itema’s advanced weaving machinery in Pakistan – unveiled the ItemaCampus, along with the innovative airjet and rapier technology installed on the premises for the benefit of the growing base of Customers, as well as students and interested stakeholders.

In the presence of Chief Guests Mr. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh, Chairman of the All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association and CEO of Kohinoor Mills and His Excellency the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Stefano Pontecorvo, the Itema Group HQ delegates, including the Group Sales & Marketing Director, Mr Christian Straubhaar, Mr Franco Brambilla, the Head of Sales responsible for Pakistan, together with the team of Itema and Noon sales, after-sales and marketing personnel presented the latest market trends, the innovative and unique features of Itema technology, as well as the actual looms which were the real stars of the Opening ceremony, sparking great curiosity among Mill owners and management in attendance.

Mr. Christian Straubhaar, Group Sales & Marketing Director of Itema Group said at the Opening ceremony: “We are celebrating a new milestone for our Company in Pakistan, one of the most strategically important markets for Itema and a country with a strong potential for continued growth. The concept of the Campus is to bring Itema to Pakistan because we believe that a physical presence in a country is essential in order to create a dynamic and positive environment for business. We want to bring Itema closer to our Customers and the ItemaCampus training center is our strong commitment to the Pakistani textile industry, which we are ready to serve with our best-in-class, innovative weaving machinery to enable Pakistani Mills to produce highest quality fabrics and achieve maximum success on the worldwide market.”

“We are very proud to launch our new training center, following in the footsteps of the original ItemaCampus in Italy, inaugurated in 2015. We want all our Customers to feel welcome and to experience first-hand the prowess and technological superiority of Itema weaving machinery range in an open and modern space with a “campus” feel,“ added Mr. Straubhaar.

Closer to Customers

“No matter how easy to use and intuitive the latest-generation weaving equipment from Itema, training remains a key element when it comes to getting the most out of your looms,” continued Mr Straubhaar. “This is why Itema strongly encourages Customers to take full advantage of this facility and schedule dedicated training courses for key weaving personnel at our new, fully-functional and ergonomic ItemaCampus facilities.

Hands-on training for the latest Itema Rapier R9500 and Airjet A9500 series looms, as well as the Projectile P7300HP V8 and the R9500terry looms currently takes place at various Itema locations around the world, including the original ItemaCampus at the Corporate Headquarters in Colzate, Italy, as well as in a number of training centers globally, including the following locations:

Wollerau, Switzerland

Shanghai, China

Coimbatore, India

Ibaraki, Japan

Spartanburg, USA.

With the opening of the first ItemaCampus in Lahore, Pakistan, select training courses will now be offered locally, based on Customer interest. Last, but not least, in addition to training at the above locations, Itema offers professional training courses for operators and maintenance personnel directly at Customer Mills for maximum convenience and efficiency.

Posted October 2017

Source: Itema Group