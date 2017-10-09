Green Textile Has Rebranded To Signet Mills

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 9, 2017 — After more than 75 years, Green Textile is rebranding to Signet Mills. This rebrand launches an exciting new chapter for the company. While ownership remains the same, the rebrand aligns the company’s name with its value proposition.

The new branding is built around the concept of signet rings, used for thousands of years as a seal of excellence. The design of a signet is personalized for its owner, and is custom and unique. The name Signet Mills personifies the company’s key value of providing exceptional service combined with client centric solutions.

The rebrand includes an updated logo and font set, fresh web presence, vehicle graphics, signage and collateral.

Signet Mills produces custom engineered fabric and excels at navigating the unique challenges of domestic fabric manufacturing. They understand the points of tension between lead times, production quantities and inventory management. Their flexible solutions are designed to effectively manage all these demands, allowing clients to receive the fabric they need, in the quantities they want, with the required speed to market.

For decades, their core values have laid the foundation for a strong corporate culture and successful market presence. Signet Mills will remain true to these guiding principles with a new authentic rebrand that aligns its rich history with its future success.

Posted October 9, 2017

Source: Signet Mills