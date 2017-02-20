Itema Exhibits The Brand-New Rapier Weaving Machine R9500denim At DTG Dhaka Int’l Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition

COLZATE, Italy and DHAKA, Bangladesh — February 2017 — Itema, the world’s largest privately held provider of advanced weaving solutions, including best-in-class weaving machines, spare parts and integrated services, is exhibiting at DTG – the 14th Dhaka Int’l Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition.

Born from the successful mergers and acquisitions over the years of legendary textile machinery brands, such as Somet, Sulzer and Vamatex, Itema is headquartered in Northern Italy’s Bergamo area – historic cradle of the Italian textile industry – and is uniquely positioned as the only manufacturer in the world to provide all three top weft insertion technologies: rapier, airjet and projectile.

Bangladesh has always been a key market for the Company, with an impressive installed base of Sulzer and Somet weaving machines going back to the early ’60s and still running today in the Country’s mills.

During DTG, Itema will showcase for the first time in Bangladesh the rapier weaving machine R9500denim, the brand-new product concept launched in October 2016 during ITMA Asia dedicated exclusively and especially to denim mills in search of customized solutions to respond faster, more effectively and efficiently to changing denim trends with versatile, high-performance, ad-hoc machinery.

“Bangladesh is where a large part of the denim apparel we wear becomes ready-made clothing. If you consider that the Country’s weaving mills weave today around 45 million meters of denim fabrics, which covers only around 15% of the annual demand of garmenting companies, and spend almost USD 4 Bln to import fabric, you can imagine what a huge opportunity producing indigo fabric locally could be for the Bangladeshi industry” stated Itema Group Sales & Marketing Director, Mr Christian Straubhaar. “We, at Itema, are ready to actively support denim mills with our rapier R9500denim designed especially for markets like Bangladesh, to provide weavers with the perfect machine engineered for the highest performance, superior fabric quality, lower running costs and maximum versatility of patterns needed to excel in denim production” continued Mr Straubhaar.

The Itema R9500denim comes fully accessorized and equipped with dedicated devices, including the new main motor with oil cooling to ensure unparalleled machine performances. Unrivalled textile versatility is guaranteed by the unique Itema shed geometry, widely recognized in the industry as best-in-class, and the SK weft transfer system featuring reinforced rapier heads and tapes optimized to weave denim weft yarns.

The R9500denim at DTG will weave a heavy denim (14 oz.), thus highlighting Itema machines’ unique-in-the-market ability to produce even the most demanding and heavy denim styles, due to the sturdy machine structure and to the renowned Itema shed geometry. Even though the width of the machine – 2200 mm – may not seem usual for the Bangladeshi denim weavers, the aim of Itema is to introduce the latest trend in the global denim market related to weaving machines width necessary to weave stretch and super stretch denim.

Mr Updeep Singh, Itema India Managing Director, added: “We are excited to take DTG as the opportunity to demonstrate to the Bangladeshi weavers visiting DTG our most innovative, latest- generation weaving technology, as well as our full and value-added service capabilities. Our Company is structured and organized to answer in real time to every Customer’s request, providing a fast and efficient after-sales service, accurate hands-on training courses and active textile consultancy also through our Indian branch.”

The 14th edition of DTG – is open to visitors from February 23 until February 26.

Posted February 20, 2017

Source: Itema