Vidalia Denim Targets North American Denim Market

Vidalia Denim reports it has secured initial funding to begin a yarn and fabric operation in Vidalia, La. The company plans to employ more than 300 full-time people in a 900,000-square-foot facility once fully operational. Production is destined for the North American market, and commercial operation is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2019.

The plant will feature efficient, next-generation indigo dyeing technology, which reduces total water usage by more than 60 percent compared to legacy mills. In addition, the company will exclusively use e3 sustainable cotton in its operations, which will be sourced from across the U.S. farm belt from farmers participating in the e3 sustainable cotton program. According to Vidalia Denim, Wrangler is interested in developing fabrics for its 2019 collection.

“We are excited about this project, especially the unique and innovative technology that we will be introducing to North America,” said Dan Thompson, executive vice president of Operations, Vidalia Denim.

September/October 2018