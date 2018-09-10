Tarkett To Buy Lexmark Carpet Mills

Paris-based Tarkett S.A. reports it has signed an agreement to acquire 100-percent of Dalton, Ga.-based Lexmark Carpet Mills, a producer of carpet primarily for the hospitality sector. Lexmark realized sales of approximately $120 million in 2017, and employs 460 people. The acquisition will be financed through an existing credit facility and is expected to be complete by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

“The acquisition of Lexmark will position Tarkett as one of the leaders in the hospitality segment for carpets in North America,” said Glen Morrison, CEO, Tarkett. “We will be able to further strengthen Lexmark’s offering in this segment as they will have access to Tarkett’s broader product portfolio. We will also leverage Tarkett’s global presence to enhance Lexmark’s positioning with key accounts worldwide.”

“We are very excited to join Tarkett with whom we share the same vision and entrepreneurial values, as well as a strong commitment to servicing customers with solutions designed to meet a wide range of needs,” said Paul Cleary, CEO, Lexmark.

September/October 2018