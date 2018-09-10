Goulston Technologies Breaks Ground

Monroe, N.C.-based Goulston Technologies Inc. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate an investment and expansion that will add 54,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space. Phase one of the expansion is a $7 million new building; phase 2, which will begin as soon as phase one is complete, will focus on manufacturing, blending, bulk chemicals storage and utilities.

Total investment for the project is estimated at approximately $27 million.

“This investment will allow us to streamline and automate some of our manufacturing processes so that we remain a competitive player in the global chemical markets,” said Fred Edwards, president and COO, Goulston.

September/October 2018